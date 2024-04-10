Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young east Antrim side, coached by current Carrick Rangers player Andy Mitchell, came out on top at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, claiming the silverware for the second time in the club’s history, with the first success dating back to the 1977/78 season.

The two Northern Ireland Football League Under 18 Academy League sides, who last met in February at Inver Park, where Crusaders picked up a 2-1 victory, served up an entertaining game in front of approximately 700 spectators in south Belfast.

Larne's U18s won the Harry Cavan Youth Cup at Windsor Park on April 9. (Pic: Bill Guiller).

Bryce Gray opened the scoring for Larne on 18 minutes before captain Jack Hastings doubled his side’s lead on 26. Bernard Nsiah pulled a goal back for Crusaders on 34 minutes.

Both teams created chances in the second half, but it was Mitchell’s young side who held on to win the silverware.

Congratulating the players after the tie in a post on X, Larne Football Club’s Chairman Gareth Clements said: “Congratulations to the boys tonight on the first Irish Football Association Youth Cup win since Larne Colts in 1977-78.

"They had to dig deep in the second half and deserved the result through grit, hard work and determination. I was very proud to address the lads in the dressing room post game. A great bunch.”