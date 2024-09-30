Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dedicated volunteer at a Newtownabbey-based inclusive football club has been honoured at the McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards 2024.

Jim McCracken, Chairperson of Antrim and Newtownabbey Disability Football Club, was one of three regional winners of the Football for All Award at the recent ceremony at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

The club, which has a junior and senior setup, fields two teams in the Usel IFA Disability League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The regional awards event was hosted at the south Belfast venue, where Northern Ireland legend and Fun Football Ambassador Pat Jennings presented the winners with their trophies.

Jim McCracken, Chairperson of Antrim and Newtownabbey Disability Football Club, pictured with his national McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football For All award in 2023. (Pic: Contributed).

Mr McCracken, who won the national title in 2023, spoke to the the Newtownabbey Times about being in the running for the accolade again.

He explained: “This award is not just for me. We have an amazing group of coaches, volunteers and players and this award is for everyone linked with the club. It’s such an honour to be shortlisted, let alone winning a regional award and being in contention for the national award.

"Ards FC Inclusion and Michael Corr (Cumann Spoirt An Phobail, Belfast) were the other two regional winners at the recent event at Windsor Park. Both are deserving winners and we get on really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim added: “We cater for male and female players from the age of seven and upwards. There are over 40 players playing for our teams.

"We have players from right across the borough, as well as some coming from Larne and Belfast.

"We train each Wednesday at the cages at the Valley Leisure Centre from 7pm to 8pm and any players who would like to play for us are more than welcome to come down.

"We’ll be taking part in the Special Olympics, competing in the Ulster section. This is for male players from the age of 16. We also take part in the George Best Cup. This is the biggest tournament for disabled players across the UK and Ireland, with 78 teams participating last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's great to be involved in these competitions and providing an opportunity for the players. The club is going from strength to strength.”

The national awards ceremony of the McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards is due to take place in October at Belfast City Hall.