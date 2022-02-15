IFA duo lead training session after young player’s competition success

It followed success in an Electric Ireland competition by Marie Therese Quinn of St Mary’s Girls.

The competition prize also included sporting equipment for St Mary’s, and 30 copies of ‘The Dancing Footballer’, Sarah Dickson’s story of a young girl who danced her way to footballing success.

Gail Redmond said: “It was a real delight for Marissa and I to come along and coach Marie and the St. Mary’s Girls team.

Electric Ireland Competition winner Marie Therese Quinn and the St. Mary's Girls team enjoy a special training session at Edmund Rice College, Glengormley, delivered by Northern Ireland Women's captain Marissa Callaghan and Gail Redmond, Women's Development Officer at the Irish FA.

“At the Irish FA, we’re seeing first-hand how interest in the women’s game is growing all the time, so this was a great competition with the Electric Ireland Game Changers campaign to really highlight the importance of sport for young girls who have an interest in football.”

Anne Smyth, sponsorship lead for Electric Ireland, commented: “It is fantastic to see so many young girls enjoying football and the excitement they shared when Marissa started the session was just lovely, they all knew that she was the Northern Ireland Captain and think she is a total hero. Throughout the Electric Ireland GameChangersNI campaign run in partnership with the Irish FA we have talked about the power of role models and this training session just highlighted the importance of young girls seeing a real future in their chosen sport.”