Jonny Evans has said pulling on the green shirt and representing the people of Northern Ireland has been his “biggest honour” as the Manchester United defender called time on his international career.

Evans, who grew up in Newtownabbey, made his full international debut under Lawrie Sanchez in the famous 3-2 win over Spain at Windsor Park in September 2006.

The former Greenisland player went on to represent his country 107 times, including at the 2016 UEFA European Championship in France- Northern Ireland’s first appearance at a finals since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

The decorated player, who is in his second spell at Old Trafford, issued an open letter to supporters on August 28, confirming his retirement from international football.

Jonny Evans has announced his retirement from international football. (Pic: PressEye).

The 36-year-old, who also turned out for Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, West Brom and Leicester City, stated: “After much thought and consideration, and after 18 years, I feel now is the right time to retire from international football. From my debut in 2006, when we defeated Spain, to my last game in June, it’s been a privilege.

"Putting on the green shirt 107 times and representing the people of Northern Ireland has been my biggest honour.

"You, the fans, are simply the greatest in the world, I’ve been so proud to represent each and every one of you on the pitch. Your unwavering support and love has never gone unnoticed and I’ll miss those nights together.

"Without doubt the highlight of my international career has been the Euros in France 2016. Reaching a major tournament and representing our wee country was a dream come true.

"Those nights in France, a sea of green in the stands, with the GAWA in full voice, they’re memories that will stay with me forever.”

Thanking everyone who has supported him, Jonny added: “To my teammates, and there’s been many, to play alongside you all has been an honour and the nights we’ve shared at Windsor Park and afar have been moments we’ll all cherish, some of the best memories of our footballing careers.

"To my brother Corry I want to thank you for being an incredible teammate, roommate and confidant. What we achieved and experienced together as brothers on the pitch is unique to only a few and something I know we’re both very grateful for.

"I’d like to thank all my managers over the years: Lawrie Sanchez, Nigel Worthington, Ian Baraclough and, of course, Michael O’Neill.

"The majority of my caps have been under Michael, who has been a constant throughout my career.

"His advice on and off the pitch has been invaluable to me both as a player and a person.

"My thanks also must go to the team behind the team. Many of you have become great friends and it’s been a privilege to work with such dedicated and hardworking staff.

“To my mum, dad, brother, sister, family and friends, thank you for being there every step of the way from the first cap to the last.

"And, finally, to my wife Helen and our three children, Lottie, Heidi and Eli. Thank you for being my inspiration and motivation.

"You’ve given me the strength and guidance to keep pushing for as long I can and I’m so thankful we’ve been able to share our love of football on this journey together.”