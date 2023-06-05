The 37-year-old defender arrives at Taylor’s Avenue following successful spells at Ballymena United, Linfield and Larne locally as well as North American Soccer League side FC Edmonton and Icelandic side, KR Reykjavik.

Speaking to Carrick’s website, Watson, who was part of last season’s title-winning squad, said: “I am delighted to sign for Carrick. Stuart (KIng) really attracted me to come and play here as I admire the job he has done, particularly with how well the team performed in the league last season.

"I believe that the club can continue that progression next year and I am looking forward to being part of that challenge.”

Albert Watson and manager Stuart King.

Hailing the move, manager Stuart King added: “Bringing a player of Albert’s pedigree to the club, who has been a professional, full-time footballer for the last 10 years with top clubs both in Northern Ireland and abroad, is a massive signing for us.

"As a defender he is domineering and will put his head where it hurts, but he is also a leader who will be a voice in the changing room that sets standards and holds his teammates to those standards.

"I am so happy to get him on board and it is a signal of our intent to continue progressing and competing strongly in the league.”

Watson was unveiled as a Carrick player following the announcement that Jim Ervin had departed Taylor’s Avenue to take on the post of first team manager at Ballymena United.

A spokesperson for Carrick explained: “Ervin was Stuart King’s first signing as Carrick boss in June 2021 and went on to make 74 appearances in his two seasons at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

“Everyone at Carrick Rangers thanks Jim for his effort and commitment throughout the last two years and naturally wishes him well for the future.”

A Ballymena United spokesperson stated: “Ervin is no stranger to the Sky Blues, making 277 appearances across eight seasons as part of a long and distinguished playing career.

