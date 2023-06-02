Confirming the move on the side’s website today (Friday), a club spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to announce James Kirk has been elected to the role of club chairman at the AGM last night (June 1).
"James is no stranger to the club, having both played for, and managed the Comrades. He replaces outgoing chairman Trevor McCann, who stepped down after a 25-year tenure. The club would like to place on record its appreciation to Trevor for his years of service, and wish him well for the future.”
Kirk’s appointment has been welcomed by supporters, with a spokesperson for the Ballyclare Comrades Fans’ group tweeting: “No better man to lead the club. The drive and passion Jamesy had as a player and manager for this club, I'm sure it will be no different as a chairman.
“Thank you Trevor for everything you've done as chairman.”