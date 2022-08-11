Kofi Balmer signs for Crystal Palace

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old defender leaves the east Antrim side after one season, having previously played for Ballymena United.

In all, Kofi made 45 appearances for Larne, scoring seven goals during his time at Inver Park.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch is full of praise for the outgoing defender.

Kofi Balmer. (Pic by Pacemaker).

Speaking to the club’s media team, Lynch said: “We’re obviously disappointed to lose a player of Kofi’s quality, but this is a move he has very much earned.

“He is a quality young player and someone who has demonstrated that throughout his time at the club. He has been an important part of our defence during his Larne career and has also popped up with some important goals.

“Kofi came into work every day with a determination to improve his game and has got his reward with this next step on his journey. He has a great attitude and that will serve him well for the rest of his career.

“Already having a couple of hundred games in senior football is important and will also serve him in good stead.

“It is also a reminder of how much full-time football can benefit a player and help them progress, preparing Kofi for a move to a Premier League club in England.

“We wish Kofi all the very best at Crystal Palace and will obviously be watching on as his career continues to progress.”

Speaking to Crystal Palace’s media team, Balmer said: “It’s surreal. I feel amazing. It’s every boy’s dream to play football professionally, but to come to a club like Crystal Palace with all the top quality facilities – I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Commenting on the new signing, Palace’s Academy Director Gary Issott added: “We are delighted to welcome Kofi to the club.

“He fits the profile of young, hungry and talented players that we want at the club and he has already amassed a wealth of experience in Northern Ireland for both Larne and Ballymena.