Larne find out European opponents

The Inver Park side were drawn against St Joseph’s FC this afternoon (Tuesday) in Switzerland.

The provisional dates for the ties are July 7 and July 14.

A spokesperson for the east Antrim outfit said: “We will announce the dates for these ties as soon as we have confirmation.”

Larne players congratulating Ronan Hale following his goal against Bala Town in the UEFA Europa Conference League first round qualifier at Inver Park in July 2021. Pic by Pacemaker.

Larne qualified for European football for the second season in a row thanks to a 4-2 win over Glentoran in the NIFL Euro play-off final last month.

Tiernan Lynch’s charges progressed to the third qualifying round in last season’s competition after wins over Bala Town from Wales and AGF before losing out to Pacos Ferreira from Portugal.