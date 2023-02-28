Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Larne Ladies announce friendlies ahead of debut season

As preparations continue ahead of Larne FC Women’s Danske Bank Premiership debut season, the club has announced the first batch of pre-season friendlies which will all take place at Inver Park.

By Russell Keers
1 hour ago

The east Antrim side will face four challenging opponents in preparation for a maiden campaign in the top-flight of women’s football in Northern Ireland.

They will play Ballyclare Ladies tomorrow (Wednesday, March 1 at 8pm), Lisburn Rangers on March 8 (8pm), Derry City Women on March 15 (8pm) and Linfield Women on March 22 (8pm).

A club spokesperson said: “All these pre-season friendlies will be open to the public, with free entry for supporters wishing to lend their support

Most Popular
Inver Park.
Inver Park.
Inver Park.

to the women’s team ahead of the competitive season.

Read More
Derby win keeps Larne six points clear

“It is expected that further pre-season friendlies will be announced in due course, with supporters advised to keep an eye on the club’s website www.larnefc.com and social media channels for more information.”