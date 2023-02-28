The east Antrim side will face four challenging opponents in preparation for a maiden campaign in the top-flight of women’s football in Northern Ireland.
They will play Ballyclare Ladies tomorrow (Wednesday, March 1 at 8pm), Lisburn Rangers on March 8 (8pm), Derry City Women on March 15 (8pm) and Linfield Women on March 22 (8pm).
A club spokesperson said: “All these pre-season friendlies will be open to the public, with free entry for supporters wishing to lend their support
to the women’s team ahead of the competitive season.
“It is expected that further pre-season friendlies will be announced in due course, with supporters advised to keep an eye on the club’s website www.larnefc.com and social media channels for more information.”