As preparations continue ahead of Larne FC Women’s Danske Bank Premiership debut season, the club has announced the first batch of pre-season friendlies which will all take place at Inver Park.

The east Antrim side will face four challenging opponents in preparation for a maiden campaign in the top-flight of women’s football in Northern Ireland.

They will play Ballyclare Ladies tomorrow (Wednesday, March 1 at 8pm), Lisburn Rangers on March 8 (8pm), Derry City Women on March 15 (8pm) and Linfield Women on March 22 (8pm).

Advertisement

Advertisement

A club spokesperson said: “All these pre-season friendlies will be open to the public, with free entry for supporters wishing to lend their support

Inver Park.

to the women’s team ahead of the competitive season.

Advertisement

Advertisement