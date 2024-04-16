Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tiernan Lynch’s charges recorded an emphatic 8-1 win over Cliftonville at Inver Park on April 13 to move back to the top of the table, one point ahead of second-placed Linfield.

Lee Bonis opened the scoring for the reigning Premier League champions on 10 with Aaron Donnelly doubling Larne’s lead on 19.

Andy Ryan made it 4-0 at the break following goals on 41 and 45, before completing his hat-trick on 54.

Andy Ryan took the ball home following his treble against Cliftonville on April 13. (Pic: Pacemaker).

Ben Wilson pulled a goal back from the spot for Cliftonville on 60, but further goals from Leroy Millar (72), Joe Thomson (73) and Chris Gallagher (90+3) ensured Larne would run out 8-1 winners.

Speaking to the club’s media director Ian Cahoon after the game, coach Gary Haveron said: “We’d have taken one or two nil, but eight was a real surprise. Linfield’s last gasp win over Crusaders really threw the gauntlet down and we’d to react and I think we got a reaction today.

"You don’t want to rely on anyone else to do you any favours. If we win every game between now and the end of the season, we win the league. That’s the agenda and what we’re trying to achieve. We set up to win every game of football.

"The goal difference can play a part in this run-in. There can be twists and turns, so goal difference is massive. We’re sitting in the dressing room and we’re bitterly disappointed with the goal we’ve conceded. That was the only blot on our copy sheet, not keeping a clean sheet.”

Larne travel to the Bet McClean Oval to face Glentoran in the league tonight (Tuesday 7.45pm).

Ahead of the clash, Haveron added: “We know it’s going to be a difficult place to go to. The Glens are a very dangerous side. They pose a real threat and have quality players all over the park, but we’ll go there with the same sort of determination to make sure we back up today.

"We need to go there and be as prepared as we possibly can and go and have another go to get three points.”