East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has submitted an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons to recognise the achievement and congratulate Larne FC on their first Irish Premiership victory.

The east Antrim outfit won 2-0 away to Crusaders on Friday to bring the Gibson Cup to Inver Park for the first time in Larne’s 134-year history.

The DUP representative’s motion states: "This House congratulates Larne FC on its amazing achievement of moving from the bottom of the second tier to becoming NIFL Premiership Champions in 2022/23; notes this is the first time in the club's history they have become champions, building on their successive victories in the Co Antrim Shield; observes the civic pride the club's successes have generated in Larne; welcomes the way in which sport has transformed in the town through the sporting academy for young players; and thanks Kenny Bruce MBE who wanted to give something back to the town where he grew up by investing in resources and financing improvements at the club."

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Noel Williams, has also congratulated Larne following their success.

Larne won the Irish Premiership on April 14. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ald Williams said: “I congratulate the Board, manager, players and supporters for this outstanding achievement. I hope it will be the first of many such accolades. It would be a marvellous occasion if the club could end their season with a resounding win against the Blues, prior to the trophy presentation.

