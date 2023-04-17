Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has branded his side’s Danske Bank Irish Premiership victory as “surreal” as he dedicated the win to the club’s supporters, who travelled in their numbers to see the team get over the line on April 14.

The east Antrim outfit won 2-0 away to Crusaders on Friday evening to seal the championship and bring the Gibson Cup to Inver Park for the first time in Larne’s 134-year history.

Speaking to the club’s media director, Ian Cahoon, Lynch said: “It’s surreal. I’m struggling to put into words what is going on. I couldn’t be more proud and privileged to be manager of Larne FC. I’m so pleased for everyone involved, obviously Kenny (Bruce), who kind of made all of this happen. This group of players have been phenomenal, the fans, the staff. It’s been a long journey for myself and Seamus, but nights like tonight make it all worthwhile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think it’s important we get to enjoy the next couple of days with the players. There’s no point doing all of this and putting all the effort and commitment that they make and the disciplines they have, not to enjoy it when they’re successful.

Tiernan Lynch has paid tribute to everyone who helped to bring the league title to Inver Park. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.

"They might not like it, but we’ll be very professional from Tuesday to get ready for Friday (v Linfield). We still have two games and we’ve to do the right thing by all the other teams in the league and then we will get a bit of a break to enjoy ourselves and let our hair down and then we’ll get prepared for Europe.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paying tribute to Larne’s loyal supporters, Lynch added: "From the second goal went in I think they just continued to sing and I heard ‘champions’ at one stage. That’s what this is all about. That’s what this was all for. No doubt in that town for the next month you’ll find a party somewhere, fair play.