Leading independent ambulance provider to sponsor Lisburn Ladies Football Club

Proparamedics, one of Northern Ireland’s leading ambulance providers, has announced that it is sponsoring IFA Women’s Premiership side, Lisburn Ladies Football Club.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:12 BST

Proparamedics is headed up by mother and daughter duo, Heather and Megan Hamill, and has grown into a 130-strong team of highly qualified medical and medical support professionals.

Heather says that Proparamedics was keen to sponsor the local club as it aligned with its wider ethos of working to enhance the community.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring one of the leading ladies teams in Northern Ireland,” Heather commented. “At Proparamedics, our mission is very much centred around assisting the progress of our community in any way we can, that’s why we jumped at the chance to support Lisburn Ladies Football Club.”

Members of Lisburn Ladies Football Club with sponsors, Megan and Heather Hamill from Proparamedics and Club Chairman, Hayden Davis. Pic credit: ProparamedicsMembers of Lisburn Ladies Football Club with sponsors, Megan and Heather Hamill from Proparamedics and Club Chairman, Hayden Davis. Pic credit: Proparamedics
Members of Lisburn Ladies Football Club with sponsors, Megan and Heather Hamill from Proparamedics and Club Chairman, Hayden Davis. Pic credit: Proparamedics

Additionally, Arleen Campbell, who is a member of staff at Proparamedics, also dedicates some of her spare time to serving as an IFA referee.

“We have a lot of football fans in our team, especially Arleen who is an experienced referee,” explained Megan, Proparamedics Training Manager.

“We’re really excited to sponsor Lisburn Ladies and we truly hope that they achieve great success in their new Proparamedics kit – the very best of luck to the team, rest assured we’ll be cheering you on.”

Megan Hamill, Proparamedics, is pictured with Christine Clews, Captain of Lisburn Ladies Football Club, Pic credit: ProparamedicsMegan Hamill, Proparamedics, is pictured with Christine Clews, Captain of Lisburn Ladies Football Club, Pic credit: Proparamedics
Megan Hamill, Proparamedics, is pictured with Christine Clews, Captain of Lisburn Ladies Football Club, Pic credit: Proparamedics

Lisburn Ladies Football Club Chairman, Hayden Davis stated: "This sponsorship from Proparamedics is a greatly welcomed by our club and we look forward to creating a working partnership with them.

“Without all our sponsors, the Club wouldn’t have achieved the success it has to date – so we would like to sincerely thank Proparamedics for its generous contribution.”

