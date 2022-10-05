The ‘Club of the Year’ award is for an Irish FA accredited club that deserves special recognition for the work it does both on and off the pitch, showing strong growth and progress in their community.

Lisburn Rangers Ladies FC aims to provide a safe environment for girls and ladies to play football, promoting the game as a means of enhancing both physical and mental health, learning opportunities and local community involvement.

Alistair Dickson, Club Manager, Lisburn Rangers Ladies FC and Patrick Nelson, Chief Executive, Irish FA. Press Eye - Photograph by Declan Roughan

Club Manager Alistair Dickson said he was “extremely proud” of what the Club has achieved:

“I’m proud of every one of the players and coaches and what we have all achieved together,” he said.

“The fact that our hard work has been recognised by McDonald’s and the Irish FA in this way at the Awards is a great privilege.

“Being the national ‘Club of the Year’ for Northern Ireland is something that we really want to live up to now. We will strive to push ourselves even further, continuing to develop these kids at grassroots level into the best players and the best people that they can be.”

Highlighting the importance of local grassroots football, Alistair continued: “It plays a vital role in our local community and communities around the country. Grassroots football has such a strong social aspect to it and really encourages kids to come out, make new friends and enjoy the comradery of the sport in safe and inclusive environment.

“The joy and satisfaction that comes from grassroots football is unbeatable. Seeing the players develop and progress week in, week out is hugely rewarding and it isn’t just the kids that enjoy it; our coaches really do enjoy it so much as well.”

McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador Pat Jennings said: “Congratulations to Lisburn Rangers Ladies FC for their very well deserved award.