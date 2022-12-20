Lisburn Rangers Ladies members graduate from the Electric Ireland Female Football Leadership Programme

The 2022 graduation ceremony for the Electric Ireland Female Football Leadership Programme took place recently with Lisburn Rangers Ladies members, Helen Parker, Louisa Parker and Ashlene Bustard, among the 20 graduates.

The event was hosted by Lisburn broadcaster Denise Watson and featured a panel discussion with Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan and defender Julie Nelson who highlighted the importance of developing and equipping women for leadership positions within football.

The 2022 edition of the Female Football Leadership Programme, facilitated by Reboot, was the largest cohort since the launch in 2013 and continues to encourage females who are passionate about football to develop leadership skills to further impact their clubs.

The Irish FA Foundation Development Manager Gail Redmond acknowledged the increased interest in the programme. She said: “We are delighted that so many females in sport are pursuing opportunities to be in prominent positions within their clubs.

2022 Graduates of the Electric Ireland Female Football Leadership Programme

"This programme aims to develop and upskill them over a 10-month learning period and beyond. We have 20 fantastic graduates this year and I look forward to seeing how they influence their communities for the better.”

Anne Smyth, Sponsorship Specialist at Electric Ireland, spoke of the importance in creating new opportunities for female leaders locally: “The Electric Ireland Female Leadership Programme is a unique platform designed to elevate local women and help create a level playing field in key decision-making roles within football.

"Congratulations to all 20 aspiring women in what was a record turnout for this year’s programme. We look forward to seeing your growing impact on the local game.”

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood and Louisa Parker from Lisburn Rangers Ladies Club