Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh has announced the latest winners of the prestigious Sports Personality of the Month Award.

The winners were selected for October and November showcasing the breadth of sporting talent in the council area.

Sponsored by Decathlon, the award recognises the achievements and dedication of sporting stars in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area.

The winners are selected each month by the Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Committee and a £100 voucher is awarded to each successful winner.

L to R- Adrian Daye, Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Treasurer, athlete, Arnar Brynjarson, Nicole Moore, Sports Advisors at Decathlon Belfast, assisted runner, Aaron Kerr and Faron Morrison, Sports Development Officer for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

Sports Personality winner for October was assisted runner, Aaron Kerr. After campaigning for seven years to allow assisted runners to take part in the London Marathon, Aaron and his parents recently completed a lengthy consultation process with the event organisers.

The result saw Aaron change a 41 year old rule, which allowed him and other assisted runners to officially participate in the 2022 London Marathon. Aaron has completed marathons all over the UK & Ireland and London now proudly marks his 50th event.

Athlete, Arnar Brynjarson was the November Sports Personality winner. The talented young athlete competes both as a sprinter and multi event athlete.

Over the past year, Arnar has won a staggering eight gold medals in major competitions, which culminated in him representing Iceland at the European Youth Olympics in the summer.

Just recently, the young athlete also picked up a gold medal at the Irish Schools Combined Events Championships. In November, he also won a silver medal at the UK Schools U15 Combined Events Championships, missing out on gold by just 27 points.

Treasurer of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh, Adrian Daye said, “The achievements of both Aaron and Arnar have been remarkable. Both athletes have proudly represented their sport with a commitment and dedication to succeed.

“Aaron’s drive to make fundamental changes to the London Marathon has provided a true inspiration to others. Arnar’s splendid accolade of gold medals also highlights how participants can fulfil their dreams with hard work and training.

“I hope these two amazing athletes will encourage other clubs or families to make a nomination and shine a light on the tremendous sporting talent we have in Lisburn & Castlereagh.”