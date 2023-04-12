Register
Lynch full of praise for players as Larne edge closer to league title

Larne moved to within touching distance of claiming their first Gibson Cup triumph thanks to a 2-0 victory over Cliftonville at Solitude last night (Tuesday).

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST

The home defence failed to deal with a ball over the top and Lee Bonis was able to run onto the pass and open the scoring for the visitors on 28 minutes.

Joe Thomson made it 2-0 on 58 minutes and although Cliftonville created chances in the latter stages, Tiernan Lynch’s charges held on for all three points.

The win sees Larne go 10 points clear over second-placed Linfield, who play Glentoran at Windsor Park tonight (Wednesday).

Larne fans were in full voice during the game at Solitude. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.Larne fans were in full voice during the game at Solitude. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.
If Glentoran win, Larne will be crowned champions. If Linfield get anything from the game, Larne will have three more games to try and get it over the line.

Speaking to Larne’s media director Ian Cahoon, Lynch said: “We knew it was going to be a difficult place to come. Cliftonville have been superb here all year.

"Both sets of players deserve great credit. They tried to play and didn’t let the elements get in the way of it. Great credit to them.

"Nothing has been achieved. It’s one step at a time. We’ve to make sure we take care of what we can take care of. It’s always important we get a clean sheet, which gives us a platform to build on. I thought we were outstanding out of possession and we looked dangerous in the attack.

Larne fans celebrating following their side's 2-0 win over Cliftonville. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.Larne fans celebrating following their side's 2-0 win over Cliftonville. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.
"It was important that if we did the right things, we came away with all three points and thankfully we did that.

"Once you get to this stage of the season and where we are in the league, you build momentum and belief. This is a good group. They put ‘we before me’ which is massive. To a man they dig in, they roll their sleeves up and don’t carry passengers.

"I couldn’t be more proud of this bunch of players. Who knows what’s going to happen, but they’ll deserve whatever comes their way.”

Larne players celebrate after the final whistle. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.Larne players celebrate after the final whistle. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.
Asked what he’ll be doing this evening, Lynch joked: “Probably praying!” adding: “We’ve got to keep our heads clear. We’ve a massive game on Friday (Crusaders). We can control what we can control. If you get a stroke of luck, so be it. If you don’t, we’ll be prepared.”

Tiernan Lynch congratulates Andy Ryan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.Tiernan Lynch congratulates Andy Ryan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.
Tiernan Lynch acknowledge's the travelling support after the game. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.Tiernan Lynch acknowledge's the travelling support after the game. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.
Related topics:LarneTiernan LynchCliftonvilleLee BonisLinfield