McDonald’s donates new storage container for grassroots football in Lisburn

The McDonald’s Sprucefield restaurant has gifted a new and improved storage container to grassroots football clubs in the Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League, having upgraded the previous container it had provided for a number of years.

John McCollum, Franchisee, McDonald’s Sprucefield, said: "Over the past 29 years, our team at McDonald's Sprucefield has developed a longstanding and valued partnership with a number of grassroots football clubs throughout Lisburn and the surrounding areas.

“We are proud to have played our role in supporting thousands of local children who have progressed through these clubs.

“We hope the revamped container facility will continue to serve local clubs in Lisburn long into the future.”

Paul Alexander, Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League Grassroots Officer, added: “We would like to express our great appreciation and thanks to the team at McDonald’s Sprucefield.