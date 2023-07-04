Register
McDonald’s donates new storage container for grassroots football in Lisburn

The McDonald’s Sprucefield restaurant has gifted a new and improved storage container to grassroots football clubs in the Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League, having upgraded the previous container it had provided for a number of years.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST

John McCollum, Franchisee, McDonald’s Sprucefield, said: "Over the past 29 years, our team at McDonald's Sprucefield has developed a longstanding and valued partnership with a number of grassroots football clubs throughout Lisburn and the surrounding areas.

“We are proud to have played our role in supporting thousands of local children who have progressed through these clubs.

“We hope the revamped container facility will continue to serve local clubs in Lisburn long into the future.”

The McDonald’s Sprucefield restaurant has gifted a new and improved storage container to grassroots football clubs in the Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League. Pic Credit :McDonald’s SprucefieldThe McDonald’s Sprucefield restaurant has gifted a new and improved storage container to grassroots football clubs in the Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League. Pic Credit :McDonald’s Sprucefield
Paul Alexander, Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League Grassroots Officer, added: “We would like to express our great appreciation and thanks to the team at McDonald’s Sprucefield.

"The new container has been greatly enhanced and is vital to the storage of the league’s football equipment, which is enjoyed by hundreds of children across Lisburn and Castlereagh every week.”

