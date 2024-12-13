Return of Noel Healy is ‘like a new signing’ says Newry City boss Darren Mullen

Newry City full back Noel Healy.

​Playr-Fit Championship. Saturday December 14 (3pm): Ards v Newry City

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newry City will be hoping to snap a four-game losing streak when they head to Clandeboye Park to face Ards on Saturday.

City haven’t been helped by a number of injuries and suspensions to key players in recent weeks, but will be boosted by the return of their regular starting left back Noel Healy to the side, having served a whopping 11-game suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry manager Darren Mullen told the club’s social media channel that he is delighted to have Healy – who despite being only 25 years old is one of the squad’s most senior players - back available for selection.

“I can’t keep hammering the players all the time, because they are a good bunch of lads,” he said.

“There is never any bother with them and they’re willing to work hard – we have just been decimated, we haven’t had them all together and we do need that extra bit of quality.

“So it’s good to have Noel back in. For me, Noel typifies how we want to play, he brings the intensity and the aggression. He is used to how we want Newry teams to play, so him coming back will be like having a new signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully we can get a few more players back before Christmas.”

Despite Newry’s poor run of form and the horrendous conditions of Storm Darragh, a group of hardcore supporters made the long journey to Limavady to cheer on their side on Saturday.

Mullen is grateful for their support and whilst the result didn’t go the way Newry would’ve wanted, he believes that the supporters are starting to see green shoots in what has been a difficult season.

“The fans aren’t stupid, they’ll know whether we’re working hard or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some times things don’t come off, but they can see that the lads are working hard but things just aren’t coming off for them. We appreciate those who came up and I made a statement last week asking the fans to stick with us, and I know they will.

“I know that they know the situation which we’re in; it’s tough at the minute. We’re trying to build again. This is going to be a rebuild and it’s difficult for me, it’s difficult for the players and it’s difficult for the fans, but we will get there.”