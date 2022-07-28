Newtownabbey man appointed Linfield vice president

Mr Foster, who has been a club member since 2017 and in recent years has been supporting the work of the Marketing Committee, will take up his new position with immediate effect.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr Foster, who is an Ulster Unionist councillor in the Macedon DEA of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough, said: “I am truly honoured to have been appointed as a vice president of our great club. I would like to place on record my thanks to the Linfield board for considering me for this great honour.
“I have supported the Blues from when I was a young boy, and have really enjoyed my involvement with the marketing committee over the past number of years and it will be an honour to represent the club in the role of vice president.
“I am really looking forward to working with the team of vice presidents and will work tirelessly to promote our great club in whatever way I can.”
Club Chairman Roy McGivern added: “I am delighted to welcome Robert on board as a vice president and he will a great addition to our existing team.
“Robert has been a personal friend of mine for many years and I’m sure he will prove to be a fine asset to the club. He is a hard working elected representative in my local council area and his wide range of business and political contacts will serve him and the club well in this new role. I look forward to working with him in the future.”