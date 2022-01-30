David Jeffrey delighted to bring in 'exciting young talent'

Versatile right-back Mal Smith, who can also operate in midfield, has joined the Sky Blues on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old, who came through the ranks at the Glens, is highly thought of at The Oval but his opportunities to play regularly have been limited due to the options currently at boss Mick McDermott's disposal.

Jeffrey revealed he tried to bring the player in at the start of the season but he is delighted to have finally got his man.

Mal Smith has joined Ballymena United on loan

"Mal is a very exciting young talent," he told the club's Youtube channel.

"He can play at full back or in the middle of the park.

"We enquired about his availability at the start of the season, but his performances warranted the fact that Michael McDermott didn't want him to go out on loan.

"With new recruitments (at Glentoran) it is obviously going to be a bit more difficult.

"I suppose people see what myself and Bryan have done with young players who have come here in terms of helping them on their way.

"So we're absolutely delighted to have a young man of such talent and ability coming to join us for the rest of the season.