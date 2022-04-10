Greenisland FC’s new changing facilities with ‘multi-function room’ are approved

The proposal for a building to the rear of the grandstand at Glenkeen Avenue will include an upstairs “multi-function room”.

It will be a further development for the club following a new 128-seater spectator stand and turnstiles.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Duffy, the council’s director of planning, said that NI Water recommended refusal for the new construction as there is no public surface water sewer within 20 metres but he advised that the applicant should consult directly with NI Water to agree an alternative scheme.

Greenisland Football Club. Pic Google

No development is permitted to take place until an alternative method of sewage disposal is agreed, he added.

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid stated: “I am somewhat annoyed. Yet again, NI Water make recommendations but do not come to this chamber – surprise, surprise.

“My slight concern is that if no agreement can be got no matter how hard to get an agreement with NI Water, then planning permission we grant today potentially would be null and void until that agreement would be agreed.”

Mr Duffy explained that the view planners take is that a planning application has a five year time limit and that agreement can be reached within that period.

Ald Reid added: “NI Water yet again are dictating what we can and cannot do. I think that is wrong. They should be setting their house in order but more importantly, if they are going to put in a negative recommendation, they should justify that in the chamber to the elected members.”

Knockagh Alliance Alderman Noel Williams said: “Not withstanding NI Water’s contribution, Greenisland Football Club is an outstanding sporting facility

“Moreover, it is a tremendous social and community facility and they participate fully in the Greenisland Regeneration Group. This application will enhance all of that. I would be very happy to propose approval.”

Bannside TUV councillor Alderman Stewart McDonald said that he would be happy to second the proposal and it was approved unanimously.