Oisin Conaty's late strike knocks Glentoran off top spot

The Glens, who had to play with ten men for over an hour after Patrick McClean’s dismissal, looked to have won it late on through Conor McMenamin.

But the Ports kept going and grabbed an injury time equaliser through Oisin Conaty.

Mick McDermott’s side started brightly as they took the game to the Ports.

Portadown's Oisin Conaty celebrates his goal

Seanan Clucas headed over inside two minutes before Patrick McClean’s flick was deflected into the arms of Jethren Barr.

Bobby Burns then tried his luck from distance, but he was off target.

Robbie McDaid did find the target with his effort, but Barr saved.

Jay Donnelly was next to test the keeper as the Glens continued to look for the opener.

The game was turned on its head on 32 minutes though as Glentoran were reduced to 10 men after McClean was dismissed for a tackle on Gregg Hall.

That gave the hosts more belief and Jack Smith should have done better when he found space in the box.

But Smith had a fortunate escape minutes later when he escaped a second yellow for a foul on Rhys Marshall.

The second half continued in a similar vein with the Glens dominating the ball, but the Ports looking dangerous on the break.

As we moved towards the hour mark Hrvoje Plum smashed a long-range effort off the woodwork.

It then took a superb block by Hall to deny Donnelly what looked like a certain goal.

There was to be late drama though as substitute Shay McCartan teed up McMenamin for what looked to be the winner.

But right at the death Hall teed up Conaty for a tap in at the back post to snatch a share of the spoils.

A double from Ronan Doherty and one from Joe Gormley secured a 3-2 win for Cliftonville at Carrick Rangers, with Mark Surgenor and an own goal keeping Stuart King’s side in it.