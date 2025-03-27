English Premier League giants Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Southampton will headline an elite line-up in the Boys’ Premier Section of the 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI.

Now in its 42nd year, the globally renowned Budget Energy SuperCupNI will take place from Sunday, July 27 to Friday, August 1, welcoming some of the world’s most prestigious academies alongside elite teams from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Seven-time Boys’ Premier Section champions Manchester United will return to Northern Ireland, determined to reclaim the title for the first time since 2014. The Red Devils have an illustrious history with the tournament, having previously fielded future superstars such as David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans in the competition.

Reigning champions Brighton & Hove Albion return to defend their Boys’ Premier Section title after a dramatic 2024 final victory over County Armagh on penalties. This marks the third consecutive year the Seagulls have featured in the Boys’ Premier Section and they have now set their sights on securing back-to-back triumphs.

Bournemouth will make their long-awaited Budget Energy SuperCupNI debut, bringing their highly regarded academy setup to the competition for the first time. The Cherries have a reputation for developing talented young players and will relish the challenge of testing themselves against some of the world’s best youth teams.

Joining them in making their Premier Section debut is Southampton FC, a club celebrated for producing top talents such as Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott and James Ward-Prowse. The Saints last competed in the Boys’ Junior Section in 2018 and their return to Northern Ireland is a major addition to an already high-calibre line-up.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “The Budget Energy SuperCupNI is a key event in the calendar here in Causeway Coast and Glens, delivering world-class youth football while providing invaluable benefits to the area.

“This year’s announcement of the Premier Section line-up, featuring some of the world’s most prestigious academies, reinforces the tournament’s global standing and the opportunities it creates for young players.

“Beyond the football, the tournament generates a major economic boost for Causeway Coast and Glens, drawing thousands of visitors, supporting local businesses and showcasing our spectacular coastline and hospitality to a worldwide audience.

“We are proud to once again support this prestigious event and look forward to an unforgettable celebration of international youth football in our Council area.”

Victor Leonard, Chairperson of Budget Energy SuperCupNI, said: “The 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI is set to be one of the most competitive and exciting tournaments in our 42-year history.

“The return of Manchester United, the defending champions Brighton & Hove Albion and the tournament debuts of Bournemouth and Southampton in the Boys’ Premier Section are a testament to the tournament’s ever-growing reputation on the global stage.

“Our mission has always been to provide the world’s most talented young footballers with a platform to develop, compete and showcase their abilities against elite opposition. The involvement of clubs of this calibre only reinforces the tournament’s status as a world-class platform for the next generation of stars.

“We look forward to welcoming teams, fans and scouts from across the world to Northern Ireland for what promises to be another unforgettable week of youth football.”

Beyond the top English Premier League clubs, the 2025 Premier Section will feature an exciting mix of elite international and homegrown talent. Scottish giants Rangers will once again return to the tournament and the Glasgow club will be aiming to make a major impact in 2025, alongside Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical.

The local County representative squads will once again look to prove they can compete with some of the world’s top academies. County Londonderry’s remarkable run in the tournament in 2023 saw them lift the Premier title, while County Armagh pushed Brighton & Hove Albion

all the way in the 2024 final, only narrowly missing out on penalties.

The Boys’ Premier Section will also welcome West Cork Academy from the Republic of Ireland and a selection of elite international teams, including Intercontinental FA from the USA, Japanese side Ichifuna and Mexican Ligia outfit Tigres UANL.

Fixtures will take place across Causeway Coast and Glens, Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Councils, with the Boys’ Premier, Junior, and Minor Finals at Coleraine Showgrounds and the Girls’ Premier and Junior Finals at Dixon Park, Ballyclare.