Rangers Ladies make history by becoming the first Lisburn women’s team to reach Irish Cup final

Lisburn Rangers Ladies senior team are gearing up for the Women’s Irish Cup Final at Windsor Park on October 19 and they are calling on local people to go along and support them on the night.

The Lisburn team will take on rivals Cliftonville Ladies and, according to manager Ali Dickson, they are confident about their chances of winning.

The ladies will be the first women’s team from Lisburn to reach the final of the Women’s Irish Cup and they are hoping the local community will rally behind them and show their support at Windsor Park.

The team has been part of the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association League (NIWFA) since 2019 and in just five years they have really proven themselves.

Lisburn Rangers Ladies are set to take on Cliftonville Ladies in the Women's Irish Cup Final. Pic credit: Lisburn Rangers Ladies

This is their first season in the Premiership League and they have certainly hit the ground running, reaching the number four spot on the table.

With 170 girls in the Academy and two senior women’s teams, the club has been going from strength to strength, inspired by the success of the NI women’s team getting into the Euros and the England team, the Lionesses, hitting the heights in the World Cup.

"This is our first season in the Premiership and we are guaranteed to finish fourth in the first year,” explained manager Ali Dickson.

"We started the season reaching the League Cup final against Cliftonville and we will end the season, the last game, will be in the Irish Cup final against Cliftonville."

Lisburn Rangers Ladies are calling on local people to support them at the Irish Cup final on Saturday October 19 at Windsor Park. Pic credit: Lisburn Rangers Ladies

Ali says the teams are pretty evenly matched, with Lisburn Rangers Ladies narrowly defeated in their last confrontation with Cliftonville Ladies by 3-2, when Cliftonville managed a last minute goal.

"We are optimistic,” Ali continued. “We are going to go and enjoy it and hopefully bring the Cup home.”

Ali is calling on the people of Lisburn to come out and support the local side at the final.

Lisburn Rangers Ladies get ready to take on Cliftonville Ladies in the Women's Irish Cup Final. Pic credit: Lisburn Rangers Ladies

"We want to get support from Lisburn city and from local people,” Ali continued.

"It is the first time any women’s team from Lisburn has reached the Irish Cup final, no other team in Lisburn has done it.

"It is a first for the city and we really hope people will get behind us.”

Kick off is at 7pm on Saturday October 19 at Windsor Park.