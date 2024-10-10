Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The party is in full flow this week as as Lagan Valley LeisurePlex celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The special milestone will see a three-day extravaganza from Thursday October 10 to Saturday October 12.

Customers are invited to come along to the themed celebration, ‘Party like it’s 1999’, which will include a schedule of retro events and mega prize giveaways. There will also be DJ entertainment and a host of special guests for the ultimate party atmosphere.

The birthday celebrations will kick off on Thursday October 10 with an energy packed Leisure Pool Party between 6pm and 8.45pm.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of Communities and Wellbeing, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council gets ready to celebrate 25 years of Lagan Valley LeisurePlex with 1999 favourites, Buzz Lightyear and Barbie. Pic credit: LCCC

Customers can make a splash down the longest and fastest water slides while partying the session away with our resident DJ. There will also be prize giveaways, face painting and a special appearance from Moana, Stitch and Jack Sparrow.

Two exciting events will come to the main hall on Friday October 11. Children can bounce into the family fun session from 6.30pm with energy packed inflatables, face painting and party balloon modelling. Party goers can also choose to get their skates on at a retro roller disco from 7-8pm.

The final day culminates with a big Super Saturday event on October 12. The fun packed day starts with a baby disco in the Lazy River where little ones can join a parent or guardian for baby themed songs and lots of splashes. What’s more every baby taking part will receive their own rubber duck to take home.

The fun in the Leisure Pool continues from 11am where customers will have the chance to win a goody bag if they find a special hidden golden coin in the water! The Cool FM Roadshow will be whipping up party tracks live in the centre from 12noon – 5pm for an amazing party experience Popular 90’s Toy Story characters will be there from 11am– 4pm along with a fabulous selfie mirror, face painting, party balloons and much more.

The Leisureplex being built 25 years ago. Pic credit: Lisburn Museum

Throughout Saturday, there will be lots of chances to spin a prize wheel and win a selection of fantastic prizes, from panto tickets to an overnight stay at La Mon Hotel & Country Club.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of Communities and Wellbeing said: “Lagan Valley LeisurePlex has proudly served customers from the Lisburn and Castlereagh area and across Northern Ireland over the last 25 years.

"The centre has made a real difference to people’s lives by helping them improve their health and fitness through a wide choice of classes, gym and pool facilities. It has also helped families looking for great value days out by offering the hugely popular Leisure Pool and Mission Inflatable sessions.

"We are delighted to now celebrate the facilities 25th birthday with a massive 3-day event programme. There is an amazing schedule of activities to get into the party spirit so there will be a real buzz across the centre.

“There is also some amazing prizes to be won on the Saturday and I would like to thank the many local businesses who have contributed to our spin the wheel competition. We really appreciate your support and look forward to celebrating our special birthday with our customers.”