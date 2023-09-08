Smiley Monroe invites local businesses to kick off against cancer
The tournament, held at Colin Glen Dome on Friday September 22, is open to local businesses with all proceeds directly helping Northern Ireland families affected by cancer.
Cancer Focus mission is to support local people on their cancer journey and work across key areas of prevention, patient support, treatment fundraising and research.
With over 12,000 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Northern Ireland, the charity’s work is invaluable within the community and touches countless lives.
Smiley Monroe first partnered with the charity in 2022 and have already taken on numerous challenges on their behalf including the Mourne Seven Peaks and Causeway Ultra Coastal Challenge. The goal for the upcoming tournament is to exceed their fundraising target.
"With the support of family and friends, Smiley Monroe employees have taken on various challenges this year and already raised a commendable amount of money,” said Smiley Monroe’s Martina O’Hare.
"By including local businesses, we hope the football tournament will help us smash our goal of £20,000.
"We’ve got a fun day planned with food, music and prizes and we know businesses will use this an opportunity for some team bonding - as well as supporting a great cause.”
Companies wishing to get involved can register their 7-a-side team by emailing Martina directly on [email protected]. A minimum £500 donation is required on registration, with proceeds going directly to Cancer Focus NI. Spaces are limited and are on a first come first served basis.