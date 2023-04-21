Larne Football Club will be welcomed onto the pitch tonight (Friday) as Irish Premiership champions in front of a sold out Inver Park.

Tiernan Lynch’s charges, who won the title for the first time in their 134-year history last week after defeating Crusaders 2-0, will be presented with the Gibson Cup tonight following their match with Linfield (7.45).

A spokesperson for the east Antrim outfit said: “A sold out crowd will welcome the champions onto the pitch for the first time tonight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Please don’t come to the stadium without a valid match ticket, as this will be required for all areas in and around Inver Park.

Inver Park.

"At the end of the game, we plan to conduct the trophy presentation within 10 minutes of the final whistle. We’d encourage you to stay in the stadium at the final whistle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Celebrations will include a trophy lift followed by laps of honour around the pitch. Our players and staff will interact with fans as they always do to ensure plenty of great pictures. Please avoid a surge to the front of stands and be mindful of children in the stadium. Unfortunately, no spectators will be permitted on the pitch at any time.”

Ahead of tonight’s clash with last year’s league champions, Larne owner, Kenny Bruce MBE paid tribute to the Inver side.

Advertisement

Advertisement