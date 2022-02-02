Timoney hat-trick cements Carryduff Colts top position

Euan Neeson rises high snd goes close for Carryduff Colts seconds against UUJ

Rory Timoney was the hero with a superb hat-trick but the whole team were superb , given that they had not had a game since before Christmas but there was no sign of the rust that six weeks can bring.

Colts started like a steam train and only took three minutes to take the lead.

A quickly taken throw in from Jack Collins found Timoney on the left wing and he crossed the ball for Daniel Schubotz to slot the ball into the corner of the net.

The lead proved to be short lived when UUJ equalised as the Colts defence failed to deal with a poorly hit low ball from a corner at the front post that was somehow put into net.

The goal rattled Carryduff and their performance tapered off, betraying the fact that they hadn’t played for a number of weeks, but a save from goalkeeper Conor McCann on the 20th minute seemed to spark them back into life.

They started winning their midfield battles and getting their passing game going as midfield duo Tunney and Duffy. began to dominate the game and they secured a half time lead on the 37th minute. Schubotz raced down the right wing, cutting in at the angle, where Duffy was waiting and his goal bound shot was deflected past the goalkeeper.

Colts looked to have secured the points within a minute of the restart when a through ball by Schubotz found Timoney who raced past two defenders to slot home the first of his three goals.

The keeper then made a great save from Tunney but the impressive midfielder wasn’t to be denied and he added a fourth on the hour in spectacular fashion when he scored directly from a corner.

The Colts defence of Neeson, Toal and King, led by skipper Conor O’Toole, was impressive e throughout and on the occasions when it was breached goalkeeper McCann was in fine form, particularly in the 67th minute when he pulled off the kind of superb save he had been pulling off all season.

Carryduff put the game beyond UUJ with 15 minutes to go when Tunney superbly found Timoney, who again raced through and cooly chip the advancing keeper to make five.

And the pacy and skilful youngster completed his hat-trick in the 86th minute when debutant Lorcan Swaill beat two defenders inside the box, and squared the ball to Timoney who calmly slotted home,