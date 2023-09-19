Upperlands Football Club Aces have launched their new leisure and training range for the 2023/24 season.

Club president, Mervyn Moore, announced that B. McNally & Sons New & Used Car Sales is sponsoring the players new leisure and training range.

He said: "Our club are humbled that B. McNally & Sons New & Used Car Sales, Maghera, is sponsoring our club. We are delighted to have Ruairi McNally at our Big Breakfast to show case our new stylish and refined training gear."

Ruairi McNally was talking to the players and committee before they headed off to the big match. He said: “We are proud to be the sponsor of Upperlands Football Club and wish them all the very best in their historical big Junior Irish Cup clash.”

Players wearing the new leisure and training range, included are club president and sponsor. Credit: Contributed

B. McNally & Sons New & Used Car Sales was established in 1997 and over the past several years they have provided an excellent service to their customers of which 60% is repeat business and the remainder being recommended. Their business is built upon offering the best value for money with prices that cannot be beaten. You will find them straightforward, approachable and very willing to help.

Upperlands FC Chairman, Kenny Shiels said: “This vital funding is so important to our community and we are delighted to launch our leisure and training range on Junior Irish Cup Day.