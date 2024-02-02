Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club’s U19 players will be jetting off to take part in the international tournament in Minneapolis in July.

A total of 15 players and three coaches from the south Antrim outfit will be participating between July 16 and July 20.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballyclare Comrades Ladies U19. (Pic: Ballyclare Comrades).

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of fundraising efforts are being conducted to help with the costs of the trip and club members would welcome any support.

Their first fundraising event is ‘A Night at the Races’ on Friday, February 2 at The Standard Social Club, Newtownabbey.

Tickets are available on the door. Anyone interested in corporate sponsorship opportunities is advised to contact ladiessection@ballyclarecomradescom

The USA Cup brings together teams from across the world to play in the largest youth soccer tournament in North America.