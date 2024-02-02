USA Cup: night at the races to be held to raise funds for Comrades Ladies' campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club’s U19 players will be jetting off to take part in the international tournament in Minneapolis in July.
A total of 15 players and three coaches from the south Antrim outfit will be participating between July 16 and July 20.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A number of fundraising efforts are being conducted to help with the costs of the trip and club members would welcome any support.
Their first fundraising event is ‘A Night at the Races’ on Friday, February 2 at The Standard Social Club, Newtownabbey.
Tickets are available on the door. Anyone interested in corporate sponsorship opportunities is advised to contact ladiessection@ballyclarecomradescom
The USA Cup brings together teams from across the world to play in the largest youth soccer tournament in North America.
This is the first time Ballyclare Comrades Ladies’ players have participated in the competition.