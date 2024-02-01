Winter transfer window: Marshall hoping to add to goal tally at West Brom
The Northern Ireland player made the move to The Hawthorns this week from West Ham, having found the net 20 times for the east London club’s PL2 team this season.
Speaking to the West Midlands side’s website, the former Linfield player stated: “I moved over to West Ham two years ago and I’ve been working my way up in youth football.
“West Bromwich Albion came in for me and it’s a massive club, pushing for promotion to the Premier League. I know it’s going to be hard, but I think this move could really help me kick on in my career.
“Playing for three points every week is going to be massive. If this club was able to get promoted to the Premier League, people’s lives would change. I know everyone is desperate to do as well as they can and I can’t wait to get involved in that.”
The 19-year-old added: “I feel the whole way through my career so far, no matter what level, I’ve managed to score goals.
“I’ve scored 16 in the league this year and then I’ve also scored four in the cup competitions, so I’m counting that as 20 in total so far this year.
“I hope I can get some more added to that, but I know it’s obviously not going to be anywhere near the same level as PL2. I’ll be up against massive men out there on the pitch and I’m going to have to find ways to hold my own against them.”
Meanwhile, Marshall’s compatriot, Kofi Balmer (23), has moved to League Two side AFC Wimbledon on loan from Crystal Palace.
Speaking to Wimbledon’s media team following the switch, the former Larne and Ballymena defender explained: “I can’t wait to get started, meet the lads and hopefully have a good run in.
"This is a very tightly orientated club. Everyone’s in it together, everyone is going to help you out. If the team was going through a rough time you’d not only have the staff and the players behind you but also the fans. When I came in to speak to the manager the other day I felt wanted.”