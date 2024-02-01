Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Ireland player made the move to The Hawthorns this week from West Ham, having found the net 20 times for the east London club’s PL2 team this season.

Speaking to the West Midlands side’s website, the former Linfield player stated: “I moved over to West Ham two years ago and I’ve been working my way up in youth football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“West Bromwich Albion came in for me and it’s a massive club, pushing for promotion to the Premier League. I know it’s going to be hard, but I think this move could really help me kick on in my career.

Kofi Balmer has completed a loan move to AFC Wimbledon. (Pic: Presseye).

“Playing for three points every week is going to be massive. If this club was able to get promoted to the Premier League, people’s lives would change. I know everyone is desperate to do as well as they can and I can’t wait to get involved in that.”

The 19-year-old added: “I feel the whole way through my career so far, no matter what level, I’ve managed to score goals.

“I’ve scored 16 in the league this year and then I’ve also scored four in the cup competitions, so I’m counting that as 20 in total so far this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I hope I can get some more added to that, but I know it’s obviously not going to be anywhere near the same level as PL2. I’ll be up against massive men out there on the pitch and I’m going to have to find ways to hold my own against them.”

Meanwhile, Marshall’s compatriot, Kofi Balmer (23), has moved to League Two side AFC Wimbledon on loan from Crystal Palace.

Speaking to Wimbledon’s media team following the switch, the former Larne and Ballymena defender explained: “I can’t wait to get started, meet the lads and hopefully have a good run in.