Armagh trio Aoife McCoy, Lauren McConville and Grace Ferguson pick up 2024 TG4 Ladies Football All Stars

16 November 2024; Armagh 2024 TG4 Allstarswinners, from left, Aoife McCoy, Michelle McArdle, representing her daughter Lauren McConville of Armagh and Grace Ferguson with their awards during the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet, in association with Lidl, at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

​Armagh trio Aoife McCoy, Lauren McConville and Grace Ferguson have been rewarded for their outstanding seasons by being selected for TG4 Ladies Football All Star awards.

Armagh Ladies won the LIDL NFL Division 1 title and the Ulster Championship before their season came to an end at the semi-final stage against the eventual All-Ireland champions Kerry.

Kerry lead the way with seven representatives on the 2024 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team. The annual selection was revealed on Saturday night at the annual TG4 All-Star awards banquet, in association with Lidl, as the Bonnington Dublin Hotel.

Kerry’s seven winners are goalkeeper Ciara Butler, defenders Kayleigh Cronin and Aishling O’Connell, midfielder Anna Galvin, and forward trio Niamh Carmody, Danielle O’Leary and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

16 November 2024; Aoife McCoy of Armagh is presented with her All-Star award by Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont and President of the LGFA, Mícheál Naughton during the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet, in association with Lidl, at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cronin won the Player of the Match award for an outstanding performance against Galway in the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Final at Croke Park on Sunday August 4, as Carmody captained the Kingdom to a first All-Ireland Senior title in 31 years.

Runners-up Galway have been rewarded with four TG4 All-Star awards, namely defenders Kate Geraghty and Nicola Ward, midfielder and captain Ailbhe Davoren, and Olivia Divilly in the half-forward line.

There’s also recognition for Cork, who progressed to the TG4 All-Ireland semi-finals, with Katie Quirke named at full-forward.

The team is comprised of no fewer than ten first-time award winners, as Butler, Ferguson, Geraghty, McConville, Galvin, Davoren, McCoy, Divilly, O’Leary and Quirke received maiden All-Star awards.

16 November 2024; Grace Ferguson of Armagh is presented with her All-Star award by Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont and President of the LGFA, Mícheál Naughton during the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet, in association with Lidl, at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cronin, O’Connell and Ward picked up All-Star awards for the second time in their careers, Carmody is now a three-time winner, and for the third year in succession, while Ní Mhuircheartaigh picked up her fifth award, and third in-a-row.

Carmody and Ní Mhuircheartaigh are the two players named on this year’s selection who also featured on the 2023 TG4 All-Star team.

2024 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team

Ciara Butler (Kerry); Grace Ferguson (Armagh), Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), Kate Geraghty (Galway); Aishling O’Connell (Kerry), Nicola Ward (Galway), Lauren McConville (Armagh); Anna Galvin (Kerry), Ailbhe Davoren (Galway); Niamh Carmody (Kerry), Aoife McCoy (Armagh), Olivia Divilly (Galway); Danielle O’Leary (Kerry), Katie Quirke (Cork), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry).