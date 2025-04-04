​Armagh U20s lose out to Cavan in high-scoring encounter

​Callum O’Neill (pictured in action against Derry) had a good game as Armagh U20s were narrowly beaten by Cavan.

​Dalata Hotel Group Ulster U20 Football Championship Group B Round 2: Cavan 3-16 Armagh 1-19

Armagh came out on the wrong side of a thrilling contest at Kingspan Breffni Park on Wednesday night, where a late surge powered Cavan over the line.

On a fine evening for football, Armagh were fast out of the traps, as they rattled off the first three points of the game. The first was a clinker from Forkhill's Conall McGeough, as he used his right foot to swing over from the left wing, despite pressure from two Cavan defenders.

Callum O'Neill landed an equally impressive score a minute later, from just inches inside the two-point arc, before imposing midfielder Michael McSorely added to their lead.

However, Cavan burst into life as Niall Magee picked up possession 30 metres from goal and drove through two Armagh tackles, before smashing the ball past Michael Finnegan and into the net to raise the first green flag of the game with just four minutes on the clock.

Armagh took the concession of that goal on the chin though, and rattled off the next four points of the game in response.

McSorely notched his second of the evening, Paul Hendron tapped over a close-range free, John Joe Hughes broke free of his marker and swung over his left foot and Diarmaid O'Rourke made it four on the spin.

Cavan hit back with the first two-pointer of the game, coming from the boot of Matthew Smith, but Armagh remained in control of the contest with a tremendous two-pointer of their own via Carrickcruppen's Eoin Kane, before Hughes gave them a 0-10 to 1-2 cusion.

Having been outplayed for the opening 20 minutes, the Breffni men finally came to life as half-time approached, and they hit the final three points of the half to go in just two points behind at the break.

Substitute Oliver McCrystal made an immediate impact, before corner forward Cian Keaney hit two points in quick succession to round out the half's scoring.

Having had the better of the game, Armagh would probably have felt as though they were deserving of a healthier lead at the break.

And the Orchard County were punished for not putting more daylight between the teams, as before long Cavan were back on level terms.

They scored three of the first four points of the second half, with Jake Whyte and two from Lorcan Reilly coming after Hughes scored his third of the day for the visitors.

The home side then took their first lead of the game through Ben Tully, but it didn't last long with Abbey CBGS student McGeough hitting back in reply for Armagh.

The same player quickly added another to restore his side's advantage, but the teams continued to trade haymakers back and forth, with Cavan's Whyte, Keaney and Smith rattling off three points on the spin.

Former St Colman's MacRory Cup captain Callum O'Neill stemmed the tide, as he spun away from his marker and split the posts, before Armagh's McGeough raised a green flag.

It was hot potato as three Armagh forwards could have went for goal but passed off the ball for a better chance, which culminated with McGeough firing into the roof of the net to give Armagh a 1-14 to 1-12 lead with 15 minutes to go.

That lead was increased by Callum O'Neill moments later, but the drama was only starting, as Cavan hit the net for the second time in the game when they picked off an Armagh kick-out and put together a quick hand-passing move, which was finished off by Darragh Noonan palming into the net.

Once again however, Armagh responded well to conceding a goal with O'Rourke and Ryan Duffy putting them back in front. Traded points from Noonan and Callum O'Neill had the Orchard men two ahead with just under five minutes to go, but then came another gut punch as Cavan hit a third goal.

McGeough had a shot blocked and Cavan broke on the counter, Armagh were light at the back and centre half back Evan Crowe carried the ball a long way before firing low, hard and into the net to restore the home side's lead.

Cavan had their tails up, and they tagged on further points from Tully and Reilly (two) to put the game out of sight.

McGeough scored a late point for Armagh, but it wasn't enough. They now host Monaghan in Round 3, where a win will see them progress through to the quarter-finals, and a loss would see them drop into the All-Ireland B competition.

MATCH STATS

Cavan scorers: L Reilly (0-5, 1f), D Noonan (1-1), E Crowe (1-0), N Magee (1-0), C Keaney (0-3), M Smith (0-3, 1tp), B Tully (0-2), O McCrystal (0-1), J Whyte (0-1).

Armagh scorers: C McGeough (1-4, 1f), C O’Neill (0-4), JJ Hughes (0-3, 1f), (E Kane 0-2, tp), M McSorley (0-2), D O’Rourke (0-2), R Duffy (0-1), P Hendron (0-1, 1f).

Cavan: Tom Martin; Jensen Tynan, Cillian Brady, Aaron Shekleton; Ben Tully, Evan Crowe, James Tully; David Graham, Dylan Edwards; Jake Whyte, Lorcan Reilly, Niall Magee; Matthew Smith, Matthew Costello (C), Cian Keaney

Subs used: Oliver McCrystal (23) Darragh Noonan (47), Oisín Maguire (52), Cormac Galligan (60), Luke Allison (62).

Armagh: Michael Finnegan; Eugene McEntee, Shea McCann, Jack Lavery; Ryan Duffy, Ryan Nugent, Diarmaid O’Rourke; Michael McSorley, Sean Burke; Paul Hendron, Aaron O’Neill, Callum O’Neill; John Joe Hughes, Conal McGeough, Eoin Kane

Subs used: Jack Loughran (44), Aaron Haughey (44), Eoin Duffy (53).

Referee: Diarmuid Boylan (Monaghan).