Former Armagh and Lissummon ace Caoimhe Marley Morgan hosts ‘a remarkable and emotional' new video series

Former Armagh star Caoimhe Marley Morgan.

Former Armagh and Lissummon star ​Caoimhe Marley Morgan hosts a new video series entitled, ‘After the Final Whistle’ with the first episode being released tomorrow afternoon.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is delighted to reveal details of the five-part series which features open and honest round-table chat featuring five former inter-county stars, who are now retired from playing. The series was supported through Women in Sport Funding from Sport Ireland.

Host Marley Morgan is joined by Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork), Marie Crotty (Waterford), Marion Hayden (Carlow) and Maeve Quinn (Leitrim) to discuss various topics including retirement, transitioning away from the field of play, maintaining a support network, and other avenues to stay involved in the sport.

The first full episode will air this Wednesday, June 18, at 12.30pm on the LGFA’s YouTube channel and also airing on the LGFA’s X, Facebook and Instagram pages.

You can also watch a teaser video ahead of the first episode online.

The five episodes will air on the following dates, and at 12.30pm on each date:

Episode 1: When is the Right Time? – June 18

Episode 2: What Will I Be Known For? – June 25

Episode 3: The Connections You’ve Made – July 2

Episode 4: A Role for Everyone – July 9

Episode 5: We All Contributed – July 16

‘A remarkable and emotional series’

Speaking about the launch of the series, and what viewers can look forward to, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Trina Murray, said: “This is a remarkable and emotional series which covers a myriad of themes. As a player, Ladies Football forms an integral part of day-to-day life and as you come towards the end of your playing career, the thought of stepping away can be overwhelming.

“It’s important for players in this position to realise, however, that so many have embarked on that transition and that sharing this experience can be a powerful and therapeutic way of coping.

“And just because your playing days have ended, that doesn’t mean that there are not further opportunities available to stay involved in Ladies Gaelic Football. In fact, for many, what seems like the end of the journey may just be the start.”