‘I think we have done a decent enough job’: Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney answers his critics

Kieran McGeeney gets a hug from Shane McPartlan.

It’s hard to believe that less than a year ago, Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney’s job appeared to be in a precarious position.

A vote was taken by club representatives and committee members on whether to keep the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain on for a tenth year as manager after his side fell short against Monaghan in the last eight.

In the days leading up to the vote, rumours swirled that things weren’t looking good for ‘Geezer’, but in reality the show of support was strong, as 46 of the 62 votes taken backed him.

Fast forward to today and Armagh are gearing up for a first All-Ireland final in 21 years, having come from behind to topple Kerry in the semi-final.

In the last couple of years, several criticisms have been levelled at Armagh, with three of the most common being: not playing on the front foot in big games, McGeeney’s in-game desicion making, and an inability to get over the line when it matters most.

On Saturday, Armagh answered all of those questions and then some.

They were the side who pushed the issue and really went for the game when it was in the melting pot, McGeeney’s substitutes saw the right players come on at the right time, and last but not least, they got over the line.

“As a county we have one All-Ireland in 140 years, that is the reality,” said McGeeney, when asked about the level of criticism he and his team have received in recent years.

Armagh's Conor Turbitt celebrates the win.

“We have won 14 Ulster titles - half of those were won by one team; the other seven by two teams.

“I have a lot of fans that like to throw stuff at me, sure what can I do, as it said before it is obviously my sparkling personality that enticed them to talk about me and no doubt they will hold it and hope that we get beat the next day.

“Most of the criticism we have got has come from past players. It is very rarely a journalist. Most of the people here actually talk about the game, yes we make a s**t load of mistakes and bad calls when we are trying to do things. But I think we have done a decent enough job, from where we were.

“The hardest thing is the impact the criticism has on my family. I don’t like that bit of it. I got it as a player and it is usually from the same boys.”