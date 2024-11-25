‘It was nice to have made history for Armagh Ladies’ says All Star winner Lauren McConville

Lauren McConville was one of three 2024 All Star winners for Armagh. Pic: Brendan Monaghan

​Last Saturday evening was a proud night for Armagh and Crossmaglen’s Lauren McConville, as she was awarded a TG4 All Star award for her performances in 2024.

​Travelling in Asia, McConville wasn’t able to accept the award in person, but her mother Michelle was on hand to receive the honour.

Despite a busy schedule, she was gracious with her time in doing an interview with us, and she detailed how proud she was with the honour.

“I’m delighted to have won the award; I can’t believe it really,” she said.

Michelle McArdle, representing her daughter Lauren McConville of Armagh, is presented with her All-Star award during the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet.

“I suppose it’s a good reflection of how well we did this year, winning the league and getting to the All-Ireland semi-final.

“I was disappointed not to have been there for the awards night but it was a proud occasion for my family who were there in my absence.”

McConville – who won the award at the wing back position – was joined by her Armagh team mates, Ballyhegan’s Grace Ferguson (at corner back) and Dromintee’s Aoife McCoy (at centre half forward). She was delighted to be joined by Ferguson and McCoy on the team.

“I was so happy for Aoife and Grace. They are two worthy winners.

Lauren McConville in action against Meath. Pic: Seb Daly / Sportsfile

“Aoife has been a key figure in the team for a long time and had an incredible few seasons there.

“Likewise for Grace, she is an amazing player and it is an great achievement for her at such a young age.

“It was also nice to see a number of other girls receiving the nominations which is also reflective of the season we had and shows that we aren’t far away.”

Armagh Ladies made history in 2024, as they won the Lidl National Football League Division 1 title for the first time in history, defeating Kerry 2-12 to 2-9 at Croke Park in April.

They followed that up by defeating Donegal after extra-time in a pulsating Ulster final. However, their quest for an All-Ireland title fell short at the last four stage, as Kerry – who would go on to win the title – got revenge for the league final.

“Overall, it was a good year with Armagh,” reflected McConville.

“It was brilliant to win the Division 1 league for the first time and to win the Ulster final after a hard fought battle and extra-time.

“But I suppose you can’t help but be disappointed to have not got to an All-Ireland final.

“We have a really good squad and made great strides this year so the focus turns to the 2025 season now, and I’m really looking forward to getting going.”

Whilst things finished on a downer, that special day in Croker against the Kingdom remains the personal highlight of McConville’s season and a moment which will be remembered for years to come.

“I would have to say that winning the Division 1 league title was the highlight,” she said.

“It was nice to have made history for Armagh ladies and just felt that we put in a really good team performance that day.”

‘I would like us to go one step further’

As for Armagh’s goals for 2025, they have won the Division 1 title, they have won the Ulster title… that leaves one more title to win – the biggest of them all.

“We will want to put in a good league performance again this year and focus on trying some new things and building well for the Championship.

“Of course, we will set our sights on retaining the Ulster title. But ultimately I would like us to go one step further this year and win the All-Ireland.

“I fully believe that it is within the capability of this group, so I really hope we can push on this year for some more silverware.”