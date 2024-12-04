​O’Hare makes history and Woods wins Intermediate POTY

Carrickcruppen and Craobh Rua's Oisin O'Hare made history as he became the first-ever Armagh GAA player to win All Star awards for both football and hurling.

​The Armagh GAA Club All Star awards took place at the Canal Court Hotel last week, and two local stars picked up prestigious awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was double trouble for Oisin O’Hare as he became the first-ever Armagh GAA player to win All Star awards for both football – with Carrickcruppen – and hurling - with Craobh Rua.

O’Hare was a key component of Carrickcruppen’s Intermediate Football Championship title win, and the inter-county hurler was a stand-out in the Craobh Rua side which reached the SHC Semi-final.​

“It's super,” said O’Hare, regarding the honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrickcruppen’s ​Eoin Woods won IFC Player of the Year .

“It’s great to be nominated, obviously, by those who were picking the awards and it's an honour to get both in the one year.”

Cruppen brought home the IFC crown for the second time in four years and the wing back is hopeful that his side can mix it with the best at Senior grade in 2025.

“The last time that we went up we didn't do ourselves justice and we found ourselves back down in Intermediate football within a year. The big target next year would be to try and keep ourselves up in 1B.”

Craobh Rua were Ulster Junior champions in 2021 and have carried that momentum with them to reach Senior Semi-finals in Armagh in each of the last two years, and O’Hare says that the progress is clear to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clann Eireann’s Tiernan Kelly won SFC Player of the Year.

“We're making good strides; we’re getting closer and picking up a couple of wins along the way but it's hard to make that breakthrough.

“We were a bit unlucky this year against Middletown in the semi-final. They're an experienced team, they're extremely hard to beat and it's just hard to make that breakthrough to beat the likes of Middletown or Keady.”

O’Hare’s football team mate Eoin Woods was instrumental as Carrickcruppen won the Championship, most notably scoring 1-5 in the final, and he was rewarded with the honour of IFC Player of the Year.

The Senior honour went to Tiernan Kelly, who played a starring role in midfield as Clann Eireann captured the Gerry Fegan Cup for the second time in four years.

Armagh All Stars

Football

1 – Eoghan Mulholland (Clann Eireann)

2 – Emmet Magee (Clann Eireann)

3 – Micheal O’Shea (Clann Eireann)

4 – Jack Lavery (Clan na Gael)

5 – Barry McCambridge (Clann Eireann)

6 – Tom Murphy (Collegeland)

7 – Oisin O’Hare (Carrickcruppen)

8 – John McLaughlin (An Port Mor)

9 - Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann)

10 – Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael)

11 – Shane McPartlan (Clan na Gael)

12 – Eoin Woods (Carrickcruppen)

13 – Eoin McConville (St Paul’s)

14 – Conor Grimley (Madden)

15 – Conor Turbitt (Clann Eireann)

Hurling

1 – Fintan Woods (Middletown)

2 – Shaun Toal (Middletown)

3 – Conall Dougan (Cuchulainn’s)

4 – Barry Shortt (Keady)

5 – Kieran McKenna (Middletow)

6 – Niall Dale (Keady)

7 – Oisin O’Hare (Craobh Rua)

8 – Shea Harvey (Keady)

9 – Patrick McBride (Middletown)

10 – Michael Doran (Sean Treacy’s)

11 – Ryan Gaffney (Middletown)

12 – Sean Og McGuinness (Middletown)

13 – Shea McNaughton (Derrynoose)

14 – Marc Toal (Keady)

15 – Cahal Carvill (Middletown)