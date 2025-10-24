Victory ‘would mean everything’ says Madden captain Tony O’Hagan

Madden captain Tony O'Hagan. Pic: Mark Richards / Armagh GAA.

Madden Rapparees are out to bring home the Gerry Fagan Cup for the first time in the club’s history, and team captain Tony O’Hagan didn’t hold back, when asked what a Championship title win would mean.

“It would mean everything,” he said.

“We've obviously never won it before, so just to get to see the smiles on everyone's faces at the end of the match, that's what it's all worth.

“It (the atmosphere around the club) is very good of course, because it’s the first final in a while.

“So, the buzz around the club has been good, but we’re just trying to keep the head down as much as possible and forget about the buzz and focus on the match.”

Madden were underdogs coming to the semi-final, as they took on reigning champions Clann Eireann in search of reaching a first final since 1998.

However, they tore up the script, by taking the lead after 10 seconds, never letting it go, and upsetting the Lurgan men.

Despite that, O’Hagan says that the team still believe they can improve this Sunday.

“We were probably not actually too happy with the performance and the objectives overall,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, to come out and win a semi-final is all that matters. It doesn't matter what you win by or how you win. I'm happy enough.”

Madden’s Championship got off on the wrong foot, as they lost by a point against none other than Cullyhanna, but having put together five wins on the spin, they’re full of momentum heading into the final.

“We’re building well,” said the full back.

“We had a bit of a slow start against Cullyhanna, of course, but we've knuckled down since then, took our learnings and we've pushed on now.

“This will be the fourth game now we'll have here (at the Box-It Athletic Grounds) this year, so that's always a good thing.”

Only one thing stands between Madden and history, but that thing is a Cullyhanna side who will also be going full throttle for the win.

“Against Cullyhanna, it’s going to be a dogged day,” said O’Hagan.

“It's going to be hard-hitting, it's going to be full energy. If we're not at it, we'll be walking with our heads down at the end of the day.”