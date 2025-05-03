Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A booking dispute over a local sports pitch has erupted after a soccer club in its ‘Golden’ season lost all its training slots leaving the side with “zero hours”.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has been accused of approaching a GAA club outside its jurisdiction to offer “priority” bookings ahead of the local football team.

The playing fields have been used by Newtownbreda FC for almost 50 years.

The club, which has a youth academy from age five years old as well as senior teams, says it was made “homeless” after East Belfast GAA was “approached” by LCCC resulting in its regular training slots being booked up.

Councillor Brian Higginson and Newtownbreda FC representative Michael Willis discuss club concerns over priority booking of council pitches. Pic credit: LDRS

However, the GAA club, which has been targeted by sectarian attacks at its Belfast City Council base at Henry Jones playing fields, has now confirmed that it is stepping away from the Cairnshill site at the end of the month.

Newtownbreda FC spokesperson, Michael Willis speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said: “We have had the rug pulled from underneath us by LCCC, this is absolutely barmy.

"All our regular training windows have been booked up and we have been left with zero hours. This has made our club, which has been at Cairnshill for 50 years next year, homeless.

“We have spoken with the council about this onsite and you could have seen tumbleweeds going past. There were no answers.”

He added: “No one from the council is prepared to grasp the nettle and say ‘ok we made a mistake here’. For a team like East Belfast GAA, this could be an overspill site from Henry Jones park, but to us, Cairnshill is our everything.

“We will be celebrating our Golden anniversary in 2026, but we may not even be at Cairnshill anymore. This has no reflection on what sport anyone is playing. If this was a rugby club we would be having the same discussion. I don’t think the east Belfast club has done anything wrong.

“We are happy to share, but pitches are like gold dust in this council area and the council did not give us a heads up on the booking window, but they did approach the other club.

“My question is, what do I tell the parents of the kids from Newtownbreda? We have nowhere to go to train your children.”

ICouncillor Brian Higginson raised the matter at Lagan Valley Island chambers, saying: “Who was the person who gave this east Belfast club advance notice that the pitch would be available for booking? And why have a club from outside this council area been given priority and preference over a club that uses this facility on a regular basis and is based within LCCC. “We all know there is already a significant shortage of playing space in Castlereagh south, this matter only deepens the ongoing challenge of securing adequate training facilities for the local club. “This has put Newtownbreda at a disadvantage that they are not able to use this facility. There is no issue of sharing with another club, but why were they not offered the same opportunity.

“When Newtownbreda had asked before about booking the pitch and they were told it wasn’t for booking and that has gone on like that for the last couple of years. “So all of a sudden, the pitch was made available for bookings and Newtownbreda were not given any notice of it and a club from outside our jurisdiction was given two weeks notice.

“The resolution I am looking on this, is for the east Belfast club’s bookings to be rescinded and that Newtownbreda are afforded the opportunity to book out the nights that they have requested. The club is also looking a face to face meeting with senior management of this council for a resolution.”

A council officer responded: “I am aware that the director has been in discussions and is aware of the situation and is working to find a resolution as soon as possible.” The LDRS contacted East Belfast GAA. A spokesperson for the club said: “In light of recent speculation, East Belfast GAA wishes to clarify the nature of our short-term use of Cairnshill playing fields.

"At the beginning of this season, we secured bookings on the half GAA – half soccer pitch at Cairnshill on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

“This temporary arrangement enabled us to facilitate training across our multiple teams while we awaited extended opening hours at our regular grounds.

"The management and allocation of council facilities is the responsibility of local council and we are grateful for the opportunity to avail of shared spaces alongside other clubs.

“Thanks to the support of Belfast City Council, Henry Jones playing fields has since been made available for longer hours to accommodate both training and matches.

"As a result of this, alongside the commencement of our usual bookings at other facilities, our use of Cairnshill concludes at the end of April, as all of our training has now returned to our primary facilities.

“We recognise that pitch access is an ongoing challenge for many clubs across all sports, particularly with the continued growth of Gaelic Games, especially among female codes and youth academies.

"Urban clubs like ours are expanding and we remain committed to working respectfully and constructively with others to support a vibrant, shared sporting community in east Belfast.

“Our ethos as a club is moving forward together. We take pride in being good partners and are fortunate to enjoy positive relationships with many clubs and sports who we share playing facilities with.

“Our doors are always open to any collaboration that strengthens sporting opportunities and builds a more inclusive, supportive community for all.”