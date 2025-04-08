Abbey CBS footballer Harry Cooney is awarded Player of the Month

Young Abbey CBS player Harry Cooney was announced as the March 2025 winner of the Ulster Schools Player Of The Month. Picture: Brendan Monaghan

​Alongside their sponsors Dankse Bank, Ulster Schools recognize the achievements of a footballer and hurler every month from across the spectrum of ongoing games and competitions and for March, the Danske Bank Football Player of the Month is Harry Cooney from Abbey CBS Newry.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Harry who plays for Ballyholland Harps, was instrumental in helping the Abbey reach the Danske Bank D’Alton Cup Final where they were unlucky to lose after extra time to Omagh CBS.

Thirteen-year-old Harry, who plays at fullback for the Abbey managed by Calum Davis from Warrenpoint and Killeavy man Cathair McKinney, has shown fantastic form during the month of March playing alongside his twin brother, Jay.

His mentors at Ballyholland Harps (where he plays on the U14 team) are also impressed with his development and see a bright future ahead for young Harry.