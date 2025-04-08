Abbey CBS footballer Harry Cooney is awarded Player of the Month
Alongside their sponsors Dankse Bank, Ulster Schools recognize the achievements of a footballer and hurler every month from across the spectrum of ongoing games and competitions and for March, the Danske Bank Football Player of the Month is Harry Cooney from Abbey CBS Newry.
Harry who plays for Ballyholland Harps, was instrumental in helping the Abbey reach the Danske Bank D’Alton Cup Final where they were unlucky to lose after extra time to Omagh CBS.
Thirteen-year-old Harry, who plays at fullback for the Abbey managed by Calum Davis from Warrenpoint and Killeavy man Cathair McKinney, has shown fantastic form during the month of March playing alongside his twin brother, Jay.
His mentors at Ballyholland Harps (where he plays on the U14 team) are also impressed with his development and see a bright future ahead for young Harry.