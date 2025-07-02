LGFA and Lidl programmes ​support Youth Mental Health

Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Lidl Ireland are calling on club members to sign up to support their #SeriousSupport Club Programme.

​The LGFA and its official retail partner, Lidl Ireland, are delighted to launch the new #SeriousSupport Club Programme – aimed at supporting youth mental health.

Applications open

Applications are now open to clubs who wish to participate, with the emphasis on making a significant difference in local communities by providing a safe and positive space for community members to share and engage.

The initiative will base itself around the ‘five a day’ approach for mental health, utilising the five key themes of ‘connect (with others)’, ‘be active’, ‘take notice’, ‘keep learning’ and ‘give.’

The Lidl #SeriousSupport Club Programme aims to raise awareness and improve understanding of mental health while empowering clubs to positively affect their members and communities.

Clubs nominate

The launch sees Lidl Ireland call on members from all clubs in Ireland to nominate themselves to participate in the programme commencing in August with training, and the programme runs through to November.

Participating clubs are encouraged to undertake activities and to capture the moments and share them on their social media accounts using the hashtag #SeriousSupport and logging them on the dedicated Lidl #SeriousSupport portal, where further resources and help are provided.

Five step programme

Clubs that complete all five steps in the programme will receive official Lidl #SeriousSupport accreditation, as well as new jerseys for their club.

Accredited clubs will also enter the running to win one of three funding awards available with a total value of €10,000. They will be awarded to the clubs selected by the judging panel to have demonstrated the following:

Most Innovative Initiative – €2,500

Strongest Community Involvement – €2,500

Best Overall Programme Engagement – €5,000

Clubs are encouraged to enter at lidl.ie/serioussupportclub, where nominations will run until July 14, with one club from each county selected to join the programme for 2025.

Launch

Speaking about the launch of the #SeriousSupport club programme, Eimear O’Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Director for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said: "We are delighted to invite LGFA clubs nationwide to be part of this impactful initiative, championing team sports, grassroots community engagement, and the vital role of mental well-being in young people.

“Now in its fifth year, the #SeriousSupport Club Programme stands as a testament to our longstanding partnership with the LGFA, driving visibility, mentorship and participation in female sports. Its growth has been remarkable, strengthening year after year, with a lasting impact on young athletes across Ireland. We look forward to kicking off another incredible programme this August!"

Focus on mental health

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Trina Murray, commented: “Lidl Ireland and the LGFA have worked tirelessly in recent years on transformational mental health initiatives.

“We are delighted to launch this #SeriousSupport Club initiative and I encourage as many clubs as possible to register their interest in participating. We have seen the power of previous mental health programmes at work in local communities and this new initiative has the potential to produce powerful and long-lasting results.”

Applications are open now and clubs can apply here: lidl.ie/serioussupportclub

TALK Project for NI clubs

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is also pleased to announce details of the LGFA TALK Project, which is available to clubs in Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

The LGFA TALK Project is a six-week club-based initiative aimed at increasing the awareness of positive mental health in young members aged 13-18 years, and removing the stigma associated with the subject area. The project will only be rolled out for clubs in the six counties in Northern Ireland and clubs can be nominated here: https://ladiesgaelic.ie/lgfa-hub/clubs/lgfa-talk-project/

For more information, please contact: Eilish Ward, LGFA Head of Player Development: [email protected]