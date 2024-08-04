4 . Bradshaws Brae, Newtownards

It may be Ireland’s oldest driving range, but Bradshaws Brae is far from outdated, with the site’s first-rate facilities and outstanding staff making this driving range the ultimate golfing experience. If you think you need some guidance on the course, Gordon Fairweather, a highly-experienced PGA golfer, hosts lessons for anyone hoping to up their skill level. For more information, go to bradshawsbraedrivingrange.co.uk Photo: Bradshaws Brae via Facebook