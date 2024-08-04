10 driving ranges in Northern Ireland to test your golf skills

By Abbie Vauls
Published 4th Aug 2024, 12:11 GMT
Northern Ireland is renowned for its world class golfers but the sport is also a fun activity that all ages and abilities can enjoy.

A visit to one of Northern Ireland’s great driving ranges is a wonderful opportunity to connect with friends and family at any time of year.

Whether you want to put your skills to the test or simply try something new, driving ranges are the perfect place for everyone to visit.

Give Rory McIlroy a run for his money at any one of these 10 driving ranges across Northern Ireland:

At Colin Glen, one of Ireland’s best adventure parks, resides the Trackman Driving Range, giving visitors the chance to play on over 100 virtual golf courses, including local legend Royal Portrush golf course. With prices starting at only £11, heated bays and plenty of seating for onlooking friends, this driving range makes the perfect group outing. For more information, go to colinglen.org/trackman-driving-range

1. Colin Glen, Belfast

At Colin Glen, one of Ireland’s best adventure parks, resides the Trackman Driving Range, giving visitors the chance to play on over 100 virtual golf courses, including local legend Royal Portrush golf course. With prices starting at only £11, heated bays and plenty of seating for onlooking friends, this driving range makes the perfect group outing. For more information, go to colinglen.org/trackman-driving-range Photo: Colin Glen website

Roe Park is the only 18-bay driving range found in the north coast area.With automatic loading and adjustable tee heights, you can focus on the perfect swing without having to manually set up each shot and their indoor bays make upping your golf game possible no matter the weather - a must thanks to the unpredictable Northern Ireland weather. For more information, go to roeparkresort.com/northern-ireland-golf

2. Roe Park Resort

Roe Park is the only 18-bay driving range found in the north coast area.With automatic loading and adjustable tee heights, you can focus on the perfect swing without having to manually set up each shot and their indoor bays make upping your golf game possible no matter the weather - a must thanks to the unpredictable Northern Ireland weather. For more information, go to roeparkresort.com/northern-ireland-golf Photo: Roe Park Resort website

Laganview’s driving range offers open practice, tee and target, challenges, and courses. Their Influx technology provides insightful analytics for anyone with aspirations to improve their game, and at a mere 20-minute drive from Belfast city centre, Laganside is the perfect escape from city life to spend some time practising one of Northern Ireland’s most beloved sports. For more information, go to laganviewgolfcentre.co.uk/driving-range

3. Laganview Golf Centre, Lisburn

Laganview’s driving range offers open practice, tee and target, challenges, and courses. Their Influx technology provides insightful analytics for anyone with aspirations to improve their game, and at a mere 20-minute drive from Belfast city centre, Laganside is the perfect escape from city life to spend some time practising one of Northern Ireland’s most beloved sports. For more information, go to laganviewgolfcentre.co.uk/driving-range Photo: Laganview Golf Centre via Linkedin

It may be Ireland’s oldest driving range, but Bradshaws Brae is far from outdated, with the site’s first-rate facilities and outstanding staff making this driving range the ultimate golfing experience. If you think you need some guidance on the course, Gordon Fairweather, a highly-experienced PGA golfer, hosts lessons for anyone hoping to up their skill level. For more information, go to bradshawsbraedrivingrange.co.uk

4. Bradshaws Brae, Newtownards

It may be Ireland’s oldest driving range, but Bradshaws Brae is far from outdated, with the site’s first-rate facilities and outstanding staff making this driving range the ultimate golfing experience. If you think you need some guidance on the course, Gordon Fairweather, a highly-experienced PGA golfer, hosts lessons for anyone hoping to up their skill level. For more information, go to bradshawsbraedrivingrange.co.uk Photo: Bradshaws Brae via Facebook

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandRory McIlroy
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice