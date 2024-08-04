A visit to one of Northern Ireland’s great driving ranges is a wonderful opportunity to connect with friends and family at any time of year.
Whether you want to put your skills to the test or simply try something new, driving ranges are the perfect place for everyone to visit.
Give Rory McIlroy a run for his money at any one of these 10 driving ranges across Northern Ireland:
1. Colin Glen, Belfast
At Colin Glen, one of Ireland’s best adventure parks, resides the Trackman Driving Range, giving visitors the chance to play on over 100 virtual golf courses, including local legend Royal Portrush golf course. With prices starting at only £11, heated bays and plenty of seating for onlooking friends, this driving range makes the perfect group outing. For more information, go to colinglen.org/trackman-driving-range Photo: Colin Glen website
2. Roe Park Resort
Roe Park is the only 18-bay driving range found in the north coast area.With automatic loading and adjustable tee heights, you can focus on the perfect swing without having to manually set up each shot and their indoor bays make upping your golf game possible no matter the weather - a must thanks to the unpredictable Northern Ireland weather. For more information, go to roeparkresort.com/northern-ireland-golf Photo: Roe Park Resort website
3. Laganview Golf Centre, Lisburn
Laganview’s driving range offers open practice, tee and target, challenges, and courses. Their Influx technology provides insightful analytics for anyone with aspirations to improve their game, and at a mere 20-minute drive from Belfast city centre, Laganside is the perfect escape from city life to spend some time practising one of Northern Ireland’s most beloved sports. For more information, go to laganviewgolfcentre.co.uk/driving-range Photo: Laganview Golf Centre via Linkedin
4. Bradshaws Brae, Newtownards
It may be Ireland’s oldest driving range, but Bradshaws Brae is far from outdated, with the site’s first-rate facilities and outstanding staff making this driving range the ultimate golfing experience. If you think you need some guidance on the course, Gordon Fairweather, a highly-experienced PGA golfer, hosts lessons for anyone hoping to up their skill level. For more information, go to bradshawsbraedrivingrange.co.uk Photo: Bradshaws Brae via Facebook
