Castlereagh Hills Golf Course hosts first Vitality Junior Open

In association with Decathlon, the event attracted golfers aged 5-19 years from clubs across Northern Ireland.

Over 50 young people participated in the prestigious competition, which is now expected to become a firm favourite in the annual golfing calendar.

The under 7 category was won by Leo Owen from Clandeboye, while the under 9 section was picked up by James Reynolds from Royal Belfast. Jaxon Wardlow from Spa achieved a fantastic 1st Gross and Jonah Lyttle from Spa 1st Nett in the Under 11 category.

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee congratulates the prize winners of the Vitality Junior Open at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course

Mollie Douglas from Galgorm Castle successfully won 1st Gross in the under 13s section with Rachel Seeds from Balmoral achieving 1st Nett.

The older age groups were keenly contested with Frances McPeake from Balmoral lifting 1st Gross in the under 15’s category and Sean Og McGranaghan from Strabane winning 1st Nett. Benjamin Oberholzer from Holywood achieved the Under 19 win in the 1st Gross section and Cody Sloan from Shandon Park 1st Nett.

Presenting the trophies, Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome golfers to Castlereagh Hills Golf Course for the first ever Vitality Junior Open.

“Competitions are a great opportunity for clubs to nurture their junior sections and help young golfers fulfil their potential in sport. I hope today’s event has helped the young people build their confidence on the course and inspire the next generation of golfing stars from Northern Ireland.

“I would like to thank Decathlon for kindly sponsoring some of the prizes for the event and Michael Gallagher PGA Professional for coordinating the competition. Their support is very much appreciated in delivering such a prominent event, which will be the first of many taking place at the facility.

“Congratulations to everyone who took part in the competition and I look forward to welcoming you back to Castlereagh Hills Golf Course for future events or a round of golf with your family.”