Champions dinner 2020/21 is held at Lisburn Golf Club

Lisburn Golf Club recently held their 2020/21 champions dinner.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 11:02 am
James Mulholland with club captain Stephen Shaw

On the night awards for both 2020 and 2021 were presented.

Trophy winners were as follows:

2020

Harry and Norman McNellis with club captain Stephen Shaw

Blaris Lodge Trophy – Martin O’Kane

Dun Laoghaire Trophy – Gordie Dickson

Sam Wilson Trophy – Mark Wood

Briggs Perpetual Trophy – Michael Rocks Jnr

Brian Wilkinson with club captain Stephen Shaw

Postle Cup – Harry Keag

Long Kesh Cup – Josh Robinson

Mazda/Ford Trophy – Michael Bryson

Donaldson Perpetual Trophy – James Mulholland

Colin Reid with club captain Stephen Shaw

Captains Prize – David Armstrong

Hanna Rose Bowl – David McCallister

PGA Tankards – Alan Wallwin

Law Trophy – Phillip Sanaghan

Michael Rocks Snr with club captain Stephen Smith

Barbour Cup – James Mulholland

Rover Cup – Dylan Leathem

NOW Fred Daly Trophy – Bryan Heatherington

McCandless Rose Bowl - David Ogle

Robert Wilson Trophy – Rodney Morrow

55th Infantry Cup – W Dougherty

James Mawhinney with club captain Stephen Smith

Whitlock Cup – R McDermott

McKee Cup – David Armstrong

Craig Cup – Brian Wilkinson

Hilden Cup – Martin O’Kane

Musgrave Cup – Ken Haslem

Wednesday Cup – Joshua Hamilton

Mooney Cup – Martin O’Kane

Scratch Cup – Kyle Patton

Eddie Press Memorial Trophy – Ryan Symington

Mark McKinstry Memorial Cup – Stephen Shields and Michael Rogan

BTNI Cup – Philip Gale and Chris Graham,

Better Ball Shield – Not played

Cooper Rosebowl – Not played

2021

Blaris Lodge Trophy – Adam Cooke

Dun Laoghaire Trophy – Christian Kennedy

Sam Wilson Trophy – Mark Wood

Briggs Perpetual Trophy – Anthony McNally

Postle Cup – James Currie

Long Kesh Cup – Aaron Marshall

Mazda/Ford Trophy – Chris Davis

Donaldson Perpetual Trophy – Iain Gillespie

Captains Prize – David Harrison

Hanna Rose Bowl – Norman Lambe

PGA Tankards – Michael Graham

Law Trophy – Harry Brown

Barbour Cup – Andrew Campbell Jnr

Rover Cup – Andrew Campbell Jnr

NOW Fred Daly Trophy – Stephen Shields

McCandless Rose Bowl – Keith Scott

Robert Wilson Trophy – Michael Leathem

55th Infantry Cup – Ben Kirkwood

Whitlock Cup – Nigel Boyd

McKee Cup – Colin Reid

Craig Cup – Michael Rocks Snr

Hilden Cup – Keith Scott

Musgrave Cup – James Mawhinney

Wednesday Cup – Dawson Smiley

Mooney Cup – Colin Hill

Scratch Cup – Chris Moulds

Eddie Press Memorial Trophy – Aaron Marshall

Mark McKinstry Memorial Cup – Rodney Osborne and George Spratt

BTNI Cup – Colin Hill and Myles Connery

Better Ball Shield – Normal McNellis and Harry McNellis

Cooper Rosebowl – James Mulholland and Barbara Hawkins

Andrew Campbell with club captain Stephen Smith
Barbara Hawkins, James Mulholland and club captain Stephen Shaw
Kenny Haslem with club captain Stephen Shaw
Harry Brown with club captain Stephen Smith
Colin Hill, Myles Connery and club captain Stephen Shaw
Phillip Gale with club captain Stephen Shaw