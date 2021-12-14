Champions dinner 2020/21 is held at Lisburn Golf Club

On the night awards for both 2020 and 2021 were presented.
Trophy winners were as follows:
2020
Blaris Lodge Trophy – Martin O’Kane
Dun Laoghaire Trophy – Gordie Dickson
Sam Wilson Trophy – Mark Wood
Briggs Perpetual Trophy – Michael Rocks Jnr
Postle Cup – Harry Keag
Long Kesh Cup – Josh Robinson
Mazda/Ford Trophy – Michael Bryson
Donaldson Perpetual Trophy – James Mulholland
Captains Prize – David Armstrong
Hanna Rose Bowl – David McCallister
PGA Tankards – Alan Wallwin
Law Trophy – Phillip Sanaghan
Barbour Cup – James Mulholland
Rover Cup – Dylan Leathem
NOW Fred Daly Trophy – Bryan Heatherington
McCandless Rose Bowl - David Ogle
Robert Wilson Trophy – Rodney Morrow
55th Infantry Cup – W Dougherty
Whitlock Cup – R McDermott
McKee Cup – David Armstrong
Craig Cup – Brian Wilkinson
Hilden Cup – Martin O’Kane
Musgrave Cup – Ken Haslem
Wednesday Cup – Joshua Hamilton
Mooney Cup – Martin O’Kane
Scratch Cup – Kyle Patton
Eddie Press Memorial Trophy – Ryan Symington
Mark McKinstry Memorial Cup – Stephen Shields and Michael Rogan
BTNI Cup – Philip Gale and Chris Graham,
Better Ball Shield – Not played
Cooper Rosebowl – Not played
2021
Blaris Lodge Trophy – Adam Cooke
Dun Laoghaire Trophy – Christian Kennedy
Sam Wilson Trophy – Mark Wood
Briggs Perpetual Trophy – Anthony McNally
Postle Cup – James Currie
Long Kesh Cup – Aaron Marshall
Mazda/Ford Trophy – Chris Davis
Donaldson Perpetual Trophy – Iain Gillespie
Captains Prize – David Harrison
Hanna Rose Bowl – Norman Lambe
PGA Tankards – Michael Graham
Law Trophy – Harry Brown
Barbour Cup – Andrew Campbell Jnr
Rover Cup – Andrew Campbell Jnr
NOW Fred Daly Trophy – Stephen Shields
McCandless Rose Bowl – Keith Scott
Robert Wilson Trophy – Michael Leathem
55th Infantry Cup – Ben Kirkwood
Whitlock Cup – Nigel Boyd
McKee Cup – Colin Reid
Craig Cup – Michael Rocks Snr
Hilden Cup – Keith Scott
Musgrave Cup – James Mawhinney
Wednesday Cup – Dawson Smiley
Mooney Cup – Colin Hill
Scratch Cup – Chris Moulds
Eddie Press Memorial Trophy – Aaron Marshall
Mark McKinstry Memorial Cup – Rodney Osborne and George Spratt
BTNI Cup – Colin Hill and Myles Connery
Better Ball Shield – Normal McNellis and Harry McNellis
Cooper Rosebowl – James Mulholland and Barbara Hawkins