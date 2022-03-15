Change at the top at Aughnacloy Golf Club

Outgoing captain Bob Treanor (right) congratulates incoming captain Philip Parr

The gents section

The current club captain Bob Treanor welcomed all present to the meeting and thanked them for coming. Following a minutes silence for bereavements he proceeded to hand over the chair to his vice captain Philip Parr who then announced his vice captain Peter Johnston.

The current president Pat Wilson then handed over the post of president to Philip McKenna.

Captain Philip Parr (left) congratulates his new vice captain Peter Johnston

The outgoing captain and president made farewell speeches thanking everyone for their support during the past two years and wished the incoming captain and president an enjoyable and successful time in office.

Captain Philip and president Philip replied saying they had hard acts to follow but would do their utmost to take Aughnacloy Golf Club forward.

Captain Philip then proceeded to elect and ratify the following members to council: Past captain Bob Treanor, vice captain Peter Johnston, secretary, Sidney Houston, treasurer Conor Ward, competition secretary, Andy Maxwell, handicap secretary and rules convenor, Tommy Strain, assistant competition secretary Pat Wilson, greens convenor, Stevie Simpson, council members, Gerard O’Hanlon, Martin McKenna, Brendan Mohan, Evart Clarke, Dean Marshall and David Trimble.

Captain Philip then announced his team captains for 2022 wishing them all every success during the year.

The new team at Aughnacloy Golf Club, from left captain Philip Parr, president Philip McKenna and vice captain Peter Johnston

He then closed the meeting by wishing all members of Aughnacloy Golf Club an enjoyable and competitive years golf.

The ladies section

The lady captain Harriet Robinson welcomed all the Ladies to their first AGM in two years.

She, like the gents, had held her post for two years. She thanked the Ladies for their support and dedication during that time.

Lady captain Jane Clarke (front ccentre) with Harriet Robinson (front left) and lady vice captain Helen Caddoo (front right). Back row from left, Roisin Corry, Ann Cullen, Hannah Williamson, Shirley Edwards and Pat Collins

Shirley Edwards then presented Harriet with a trophy called ‘Tilly’ which would be presented annually to the Lady who had achieved the most birdies during the year.

Lady captain Harriet then presented the trophy to the first winner Hannah Williamson.

Lady captain Harriet then introduced the new lady captain Jane Clarke and wished her a successful year. Lady captain Jane outlined her plans for the year ahead and in doing so introduced her vice-captain Helen Caddoo.

The lady captain then proceeded to elect and ratify the following committee members: Past captain Harriet Robinson, vice captain Helen Caddoo, secretary, Hannah Williamson, treasurer, Pat Collins, members, Roisin Corry and Ann Cullen.

Outgoing Lady Captain Harriet Robinson (Right) with incoming Lady Captain Jane Clarke

The Lady Captain then highlighted the captain’s drive in on Saturday 26th March when she hoped there would be a good turnout of Club members.

Wednesday would remain Ladies Day again this year. The lady captain then emphasised the need to encourage new lady members to the club. Anyone interested please contact any lady member or call 02885557050.

The lady captain then closed the meeting by wishing all the ladies a successful and enjoyable years golf at Aughnacloy.

Shirley Edwards (Left) presents Lady Captain Harriet Robinson with the `Tilly` trophy.