Diana raises awareness about epilepsy in memory of brother
Keith Russell, an accomplished sportsman and beloved member of Banbridge Golf Club, passed away aged 16, due to SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy).
Despite being fit and healthy, Keith’s condition was poorly understood at the time - a situation that charities say remains a critical issue today.
To honour his memory, Diana has chosen Captain’s Week to support the Peter Doody Foundation and Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland, both of which work to improve awareness, support, and services for people living with epilepsy.
The Peter Doody Foundation was established in 2019 by Joanne and Andrew Doody after the loss of their 21-year-old son Peter.
The foundation works to “stop SUDEP silence” by funding seizure detection devices, promoting epilepsy awareness, and advocating for better clinical support.
Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland, part of the wider UK charity Epilepsy Action, provides vital services including helplines, counselling, and epilepsy training.
It campaigns for improved access to treatment and greater public understanding of the condition, which affects over 22,000 people across Northern Ireland.
Diana’s Captain’s Week will feature a range of events, including competitions and fundraising activities, with all proceeds going towards the two charities.
Her goal is not only to honour her brother’s memory, but also to ensure that other families receive the support and information they need to prevent further tragedies.
“Epilepsy is a much-underfunded condition,” the event materials read, “with a limited number of clinicians to diagnose, advise and support.”
The initiative underscores the urgent need for greater awareness and more open conversation about SUDEP.
Captain’s Week will commence on July 21, with Diana’s Captain’s Day on Saturday, July 26.