IN PICTURES: The Claret Jug visits Bushfoot Golf Club ahead of 153rd Open Championship

Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:36 BST
Excitement is building for the 153rd Open Championship in Portrush in July – even more so, thanks to Rory McIlroy’s win at the US Masters!

Bushfoot Golf Club members enjoyed an oppportunity to get close to the coveted Open Claret Jug on Friday, April 11.

The visit was in recognition of the club’s engagement with the Golf Ireland Volunteer of The Year Award. Bushfoot GC is one of only 20 clubs in Ireland to be granted this honour.

Steven and Orin Canavan pictured during the visit of the Open Claret Jug to Bushfoot Golf Club.

Steven and Orin Canavan pictured during the visit of the Open Claret Jug to Bushfoot Golf Club. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Davy Brennan pictured during the visit of the Open Claret Jug to Bushfoot Golf Club.

Davy Brennan pictured during the visit of the Open Claret Jug to Bushfoot Golf Club. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

David McNeill pictured during the visit of the Open Claret Jug to Bushfoot Golf Club.

David McNeill pictured during the visit of the Open Claret Jug to Bushfoot Golf Club. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Kevin Stevens of Golf Ireland pictured during the visit of the Open Claret Jug to Bushfoot Golf Club.

Kevin Stevens of Golf Ireland pictured during the visit of the Open Claret Jug to Bushfoot Golf Club. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

