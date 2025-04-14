Bushfoot Golf Club members enjoyed an oppportunity to get close to the coveted Open Claret Jug on Friday, April 11.
The visit was in recognition of the club’s engagement with the Golf Ireland Volunteer of The Year Award. Bushfoot GC is one of only 20 clubs in Ireland to be granted this honour.
Steven and Orin Canavan pictured during the visit of the Open Claret Jug to Bushfoot Golf Club. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Davy Brennan pictured during the visit of the Open Claret Jug to Bushfoot Golf Club. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
David McNeill pictured during the visit of the Open Claret Jug to Bushfoot Golf Club. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Kevin Stevens of Golf Ireland pictured during the visit of the Open Claret Jug to Bushfoot Golf Club. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
