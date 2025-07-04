It was a busy week at Warrenpoint Golf Club with victories galore

Photo Clare Kearney, winner of Lady Captain's Prize pictured with Lady Captain Bríd Farrell.

Warrenpoint Golf Club Ladies Branch notes by Eagle Eye.

What an exhilarating week we had in the Ladies Branch this week.

Activity kicked off on Monday with the Cowdy Team playing Lisburn. What a nail-biting afternoon it was with the phone call from Lisburn confirming it was 10.5 to 10.5 waiting for the last pair to come in in Warrenpoint, with three points available. Ever reliable Mary Bell won all three points to give Warrenpoint a hard-earned win. Team Captain Doreen was delighted with her team’s success.

Tuesday saw the Granard Cup sponsored for the third time by McShane & Co Solicitors. We are indebted to them for their continued support. A fourball better ball competition, the winners qualify to play in Strandhill, Co Sligo as part of a fundraising effort for Vision Ireland.

And what a close competition it was with nine pairs scoring 40 or more points. The winners were Catherine McAnulty and Sheila Carr on 46 points, one shot clear of Lady Captain Bríd and Alma Crilly who beat Gráinne Fearon and Geraldine Quinn on a countback.

Catherine and Sheila had 11 three-pointers and only one hole with one point. They dove tailed beautifully to score 23 on each 9. Lady Captain Brid was delighted with her birdie on the 17th giving her four points. Good luck to Sheila and Catherine as they head to Strandhill in August.

The Intermediate Foursomes Team captained by Fiona McNulty played Spa on Tuesday evening. The Spa ladies were tough opposition. LC Captain Bríd and Mary McGrath were three down after 13 but won four in a row and halved 18 to win 1 up. LC Bríd had a nerve wrecking putt on 18 which she sank to the delight of the spectators. Lady Vice Doreen and Christine McKee put in a massive effort but it was not their day.

With one point from two matches in Warrenpoint the phones were again busy. Lyn Curtis and Catherine Monaghan won their match in Spa and the score stood at 2-1 to Warrenpoint with Brenda Hughes and Aileen O’Connor all square going up the 18th in Spa.

There were a few quick prayers, then a big cheer and a sigh of relief when news came through that Brenda & Aileen had halved their match giving Warrenpoint a well-deserved 2.5 to 1.5 win and no need for a playoff. Warrenpoint await news of their opponents in the next round.

A great night of celebration at Lady Captain’s Day

The club was buzzing on Friday. The damp weather did not dampen the spirits of all those who turned out to play in Lady Captain’s Day. And what a day and night we had. 84 women played and they all turned out with Lady Captain’s Family and Friends to celebrate the night away to the music of The Professionals.

With the course playing long people wondered all day who had a good score and what it would take to win the much-coveted prize. All was revealed at around 10pm and there was much delight when Clare Kearney was declared the winner of the overall prize with 37 points.

Clare is no stranger to the winners’ enclosure. In fact, she has been Golfer of the Year five times, winning it for the first time in 1980. Clare has lost none of her feel for the game and continues to play steady golf scoring at every hole on Friday to secure her win, much to the delight of those in attendance.

Section winners were Joanne McKay, Orla McMurray and Christine McKee with Susan Scott, Hazel Sherry and Catherine Monaghan taking the runner-up spots. Rosemary Thornton won the best gross as well as longest drive.

Our hard-working handicap secretary, Lyn Curtis, won the committee prize with Lady President Mary Jenkins winning nearest the pin.

Geraldine Quinn and Nicola Quinn (no relation) won the front and back nine. Eileen Short won the 9-hole competition for the second year running. The party continued well into the night but most people did make golf on Sunday. Thanks to Lady Captain Brid for a wonderful day.

Sunday’s competition sponsored by AJC Security NI proved to be a contest between Tuesday’s winners Catherine McAnulty and Sheila Carr with Sheila winning on a countback.

The course was long and scoring reflected that with both scoring 33 points. Believe it or not, the third prize went to the third person in their 3-ball, Róisín McGivern who had the same points but again beaten on the Back NIne. Many thanks to AJC Security for their support.

Our sympathies are extended to the family and friends of Sheila Lee who died this week. Sheila joined our club on retirement but did not get to enjoy her days on the course. May she rest in peace.