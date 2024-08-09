Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Filming began this week for a brand-new series of the popular TV show Golf’s Greatest Holes – with the spotlight on Royal Portrush Golf Club.

This special six-part series will be devoted entirely to the challenging 18 holes of the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush, ahead of its staging of the 153rd Open Championship next summer.

The series is supported by Tourism Ireland and will be fronted once again by golfer Paul McGinley and presenter Chris Hollins. It will be seen by millions of people across GB when it premieres on Sky Sports later this year and will then be screened in many other countries around the world, including the United States.

The series is set to feature a number of well-known local golf stars and golf-loving personalities, including Darren Clarke, honorary member of Royal Portrush and 2011 Open Championship winner.

Joe Cruise, Tourism Ireland; series hosts Paul McGinley and Chris Hollins; and David Connellan, Tourism Ireland, during filming at Royal Portrush. Credit Paul Smyth

Tourism Ireland’s support for this new series of Golf’s Greatest Holes is just one element of the organisation’s programme of activity to highlight the fact that The Open returns to Royal Portrush next year.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to support the production of ‘The Open Special’ series of ‘Golf’s Greatest Holes’.

"With millions of people across GB and elsewhere around the world set to watch the series, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Royal Portrush and Northern Ireland – showcasing our world-class golf and inspiring golfers everywhere to put Northern Ireland on their ‘wish-list’ for their next golf holiday."